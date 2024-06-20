Suso in no man’s land – Still no offers to stay or go

Sevilla have been in a strange period of transition over the past couple of years. They have been going through managers quicker than anyone else in Europe and are struggling to replicate the success they had over the prior ten years.

One man caught up in this transition is Suso, who still is unsure of his future, given that he still hasn’t received a renewal offer nor word that he is going to be sold.

As per Diario AS, the man from Cádiz is in unknown territory, where despite his willingness to accept a lowered salary, he still hasn’t had any contact with Sevilla regarding a renewal.

Sevilla’s sporting director had the following to say: “We haven’t had that conversation with Suso’s entourage that we have had with other outgoing players. We are counting on him, but it’s complicated given he is in the last year of his contract. Suso is not on that list of discards but his situation is what it is.“

As confirmed by Victor Orta, the 30-year-old is in the last year of his contract, meaning that the door is open to negotiations from other clubs who are looking for a cut-price move.

Given Suso’s age, he will be aware that as a winger his career may be starting to wind down, so he’ll be looking to get as favourable a deal as possible under these circumstances.

