Susceptible pass defense with Prescott’s mastery highlight Cowboys-Washington things to know

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough November, losing three of four after a 6-1 start. December started much better, with a win, ugly as it was, on the road. Now the Cowboys have had their mini bye and are preparing for the final five contests that will determine the team’s fate in the 2021 season. The schedule makers backloaded the league with division games and the Cowboys’ fight to seal the NFC East begins with a game against the Washington Football Team in Week 14.

These are teams heading in opposite directions. While Dallas has struggled recently, Washington has won four straight, including a win over the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick start their streak. The Football Team has squeaked out wins the last two weeks and managed to get within two games of the Cowboys in the division.

There’s no love lost between these NFC rivals and the stakes are about to get even higher for both teams. Here’s six things to know about football team from D.C. ahead of their Week 14 matchup.

Dak Prescott dominates Washington

Prescott missed the two games between the team last year, both Cowboys losses, but he’s back to take on a team he’s helped dominate since he entered the league. Dallas is 7-1 against the WFT with Prescott under center and his first career win came against Washington. Prescott’s only loss came on that bizarre field goal penalty right before the final attempt from kicker Brett Maher in 2018.

In his eight starts between the teams, Prescott has thrown for 13 touchdowns, run for four more and thrown just one interception.

Will Dak continue his domination of Washington this week? pic.twitter.com/TePwmKKySV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2021

Sometimes a player just has a team’s number, and the hope is that Prescott can continue his dominance over the Football Team.

Washington is without two top defensive players

Washington was thought to have one of the best defenses in the league coming into the year, but that hasn’t been the case. They’ve improved over the last few games, but their defense will also be missing two important players.

Stud defensive end Chase Young was lost for the season in Week 10 with a torn ACL, and now the Football Team will also be without their current top edge rusher, defensive end Montez Sweat, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington Football Team star pass-rusher Montez Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and he won’t play on Sunday. Because Sweat is unvaccinated, he’s out 10 days. That gives him at least a chance to play Week 15 vs. the #Eagles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

That’s a big loss for a defense that ranks No. 24 in the league in sacks, with only 24 on the season. Sweat was second on the team with four sacks, which came in just eight games on the year.

Terry McLaurin is one of the best wide receivers in the league

The Cowboys have struggled with their pass defense most of the season and they’ll be going up against one of the best receivers in the league in McLaurin. The third-year WR out of Ohio St. leads the WFT in receptions (61), yards (808) and touchdowns (5), so he’s problem for the Dallas defense.

McLaurin also leads the passing game in targets, with 103, almost double what the next player has for Washington. He’s not the only receiving threat, but McLaurin’s the main receiver the Cowboys need to account for in the passing game.

McLaurin’s had success against Dallas in his brief career, in three games he’s caught two touchdowns and averaged over 81 yards a game. Last season he toasted then-rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs for a score.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is on a roll

It was a slow start to the season for Heinicke, who was pressed into the lineup after starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1 with a hip injury, but the veteran has been playing well of late. During the four-game winning streak, Heinicke has thrown for seven scores against just two interceptions and engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in his last game. On the game-winning drive, Heinicke was four of five for 37 yards to set up the winning field goal.

Another wild stat: Taylor Heinicke has 4 game-winning drives in 2021. He’s tied with Lamar Jackson for the 2nd-most in that category this season. Big Ben and Justin Herbert are tied for first, with 5. — Damien 🇨🇿 (@DABartonek) December 6, 2021

Heinicke has also been extremely accurate of late, completing almost 77% of his passes during the Washington winning streak.

He might have struggled early in the year, but Heinicke’s been playing his best football as the seasons gone on.

Washington has an outstanding 1-2 punch at running back

The WFT offense isn’t a dynamic group, but they do have play makers, especially at the RB position where Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic provide one of the better tandems in the league.

Gibson is the starter and gets the majority of the carries. The second-year RB ranks sixth in the league in rushing with 800 yards and had his three best games of the season in the last three weeks. And after carrying the ball 19+ times just twice in the first eight weeks, Gibson’s gotten at least 19 carries in each of the last four games.

If the Football Team’s plan was to keep Gibson ready for the second half of the season surge, it’s working.

McKissic has just 48 carries, but he’s averaging 4.4 yards a carry and is second on the team with 43 receptions. He’s a dangerous option coming out of the backfield and the Dallas defense needs to account for McKissic, especially on third downs.

The dual threat RB missed last week’s game with a concussion, but McKissic looks on track to play against the Cowboys.

Teams can throw on the Washington defense

This wasn’t expected when the season began as the pass-rushing front, along with a solid secondary, was supposed to shut down offenses. That hasn’t been the case, the Football Team has been one of the easiest defenses in the league to throw on, giving up almost 264 passing yards a game, which ranks No. 30 in the league.

Washington has a mere six interceptions on the year, and just two in the past six games, while giving up 10 touchdowns in the same span. Overall, the Football Team has given up a league-high 26 scores through the air.

The pass defense for the WFT is one of the worst in the league and if the Cowboys are going to get back on track in the passing game, this is the time to do it.

