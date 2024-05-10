Susanna Tapani scores in OT, Aerin Frankel makes 53 saves, and Boston beats Montreal 2-1

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored in overtime and Aerin Frankel made 53 saves to lead Boston to a 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 1 of a Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series on Thursday night.

Tapani pounced on a loose puck in the blue paint at 14:25 of the extra period for the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history.

Lexie Adzija scored in regulation for Boston. The visitors entered the best-of-five semifinal with wins in four of their final five games, including a 4-3 victory over Montreal in the final game of the regular season.

Kristin O’Neill scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots for Montreal, which finished second in the PWHL regular season and six points ahead of third-place Boston.

Game 2 in the series is Saturday in Laval.

The winner meets Toronto or Minnesota in a best-of-five final for the Walter Cup. Toronto leads the other semifinal 1-0.

Montreal went 1 for 5 on the power play in a chippy game. Boston was 0 for 2.

Laura Stacey nearly ended the game on a breakaway 10 minutes into the extra period but missed high after chasing down a stretch pass from Mélodie Daoust.

Keller then put Montreal on the power play by slashing the stick out of Stacey’s hands. Montreal, however, couldn’t capiltalize.

With Boston trailing 1-0, Shirley cut to the inside and ripped a shot that hit Adzija’s stick and beat Desbiens to tie the game 1:48 into the third period.

O’Neill opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1:07 into the second period. Stacey’s one-timer hit Frankel’s shoulder and fell on the goal line before O’Neill knocked it into the net.

Montreal led the shots 25-10 after 40 minutes and 12-2 after 20.

Montreal played without forward Sarah Lefort, who was suspended for one game ahead of Game 1 for her open-ice hit on Boston forward Jamie Lee Rattray in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

Rattray, Taylor Girard and Loren Gabel — all forwards — were out of the lineup for Boston.

