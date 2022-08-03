With 'survivor's guilt' behind him, Frank Ragnow ready to lead Detroit Lions OL again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Ragnow
    Frank Ragnow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dan Campbell
    American football player and coach
  • Taylor Decker
    Taylor Decker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Penei Sewell
    Penei Sewell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonah Jackson
    Jonah Jackson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As much as he hated it at the time, Frank Ragnow admits now that undergoing toe surgery last October was the right move for his career.

Ragnow has been a regular participant in Detroit Lions practices since the spring and has shown no residual from the torn plantar plate that prematurely ended his season in 2021.

“It feels good,” Ragnow said Tuesday. “Obviously last year was really, really, really frustrating. It’s really hard to explain not being out there. It’s almost like survivor’s guilt. Your guys are all out there battling and you’re kind of stuck there, especially with a frickin’ toe. So it was very, very frustrating but I’m happy to be back. It feels normal again.”

BIRKETT: Lions' John Cominsky has a new 'why' for football — his 10-week-old daughter

Detroit Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow goes through drills during OTAs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the team practice facility in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow goes through drills during OTAs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the team practice facility in Allen Park.

Ragnow injured his foot on the Lions' first offensive play of an October loss to the Chicago Bears when he "just stepped and it popped."

He tried playing through the injury, and stayed on the field for the final 10 snaps of the series. But after an errant snap led to a fumble in the red zone, Ragnow limped off the field and pulled himself out of the game.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said last fall Ragnow initially was reluctant to undergo surgery and briefly explored a rest and rehab plan.

Coaches and doctors encouraged Ragnow to undergo surgery, however, and 10 months later he looks like a Pro Bowler again.

SEIDEL: This Lions rookie epitomizes Dan Campbell attitude. We don't mean Aidan Hutchinson

"I really had no option at the end of the day," Ragnow said. "Definitely getting the surgery’s going to benefit my career on the long run, but also, (not getting it) wasn't really as much of an option as you guys might think. I don’t think I would have been quite the player out there. I couldn’t really balance at all."

Health permitting, the Lions should have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL this season after their projected starting unit did not play a single snap together in 2021.

Left tackle Taylor Decker missed the first half of last season with a fractured finger, and by the time he returned Ragnow already was on injured reserve.

Decker also left a Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers with a foot injury that lingered into the spring. The Lions held Decker out of one practice last week and another Wednesday for maintenance reasons, but the rest of the starting unit - Ragnow, left guard Jonah Jackson, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and right tackle Penei Sewell - has spent spring workouts and camp so far this summer side-by-side on the field.

"We felt like that was going to be one of our strengths last year and so to have all of those guys together, working together, it does, it give you a lot of confidence," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "Those guys up front now, they can move some people and they can do some things and they can pass protect, and they work well together. And so, yes, it’s a good feeling (to have everyone back)."

Campbell knocked on the lectern in front of him as he talked, knowing how fragile health in the NFL can be.

Decker played all but one game in the 2018-20 seasons before missing eight games last year. Ragnow was considered an ironman heading into last season, even returning from fractured cartilage in his throat to play late in 2020.

Campbell praised Ragnow's toughness and intelligence Wednesday, and said he's not "tapped out" yet from a growth standpoint. Eight days into training camp, he looks poised for a bounce-back year.

"He hasn’t missed a beat," Campbell said. "He’s just back to good ol' Frank. I mean, he just goes out there and he’s as steady as can be."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions: 'Good ol' Frank' Ragnow back, looking healthy

Recommended Stories

  • Where does the Lions WR corps rank?

    Two different outlets ranked the Lions WR corps in the lower-middle of the NFL

  • How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured one of Detroit sports' most iconic moments

    Vin Scully was the voice of sports' biggest moments, including Kirk Gibson's second homer for the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the 1984 World Series.

  • Why Detroit Lions should expect more from Alim McNeill, Julian Okwara in 2022

    Plenty of people have been high on Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill. Julian Okwara and Ifeatu Melifonwu also have a chance to emerge as defensive stars.

  • Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery

    The Colts signed WR D.J. Montgomery.

  • Billy Joel's hometown Yankee Stadium show will get the big-screen treatment

    Call it hometown glory—there’s a certain je ne sai quois to seeing Long Island native Billy Joel perform at New York’s Yankee Stadium. Today, any fans who’ve never had the opportunity are in luck—a new film detailing Joel’s 1990 concert at the stadium will see a two-night-only screening in theaters this fall, Joel’s team announced on August 3.

  • Malcolm Rodriguez earns praise from Dan Campbell and more reps higher up the depth chart

    Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez earns praise from Dan Campbell and more reps higher up the Detroit Lions depth chart

  • Lions WR Quintez Cephus will be out for ‘short period of time’ with knee injury

    Lions WR Quintez Cephus will be out for a 'short period of time' with a knee injury per Dan Campbell

  • Lions first day of full pads at training camp

    Lions first day of full pads at training camp

  • As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5

    In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers.

  • Crews recover 2 bodies from Perry County creek in Eastern Kentucky as rain resumes

    A U.S. Coast Guard unit from Louisville, a search dog team from Oklahoma and Tennessee responders were helping in Perry County after Kentucky floods.

  • Charles Barkley Marks Partnership With Alabama's Redmont Vodka and Logan's Roadhouse in Hometown Celebration

    “I just want to see Leeds do well and thrive.”

  • Cleveland Browns fans ready to let Deshaun Watson's past slip into the distance

    Six-game suspension for Browns quarterback gives fans fuel for debate

  • Detroit Tigers trade reliever Michael Fulmer to Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect

    Right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer, traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Minnesota Twins, will become a free agent after the 2022 season.

  • How An Amendment Backed By Anti-Abortion Groups Could Help Save Abortion Rights In Ohio

    In an ironic twist, a constitutional amendment meant to invalidate Obamacare could help validate abortion rights.

  • Lions giving Harris chance to earn starting cornerback spot

    Under a previous head coach and front office, Detroit drafted Will Harris in 2019 to play safety. Now, the Lions are giving him a chance to be a much-needed cornerback in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. Harris’ move to cornerback started in the middle of last season, when injuries at the position forced Lions coaches to adjust on the fly.

  • Offense dominated Day 4 of Texans training camp

    The offense had some impressive plays during the fourth day of Houston Texans training camp.

  • Broncos training camp: Live updates from Day 7 of practice

    Follow the link to view live updates from Broncos training camp this morning.

  • How expensive is the Padres’ roster after Juan Soto trade?

    The Padres already boasted one of MLBs most expensive rosters before adding Juan Soto and Josh Bell, so what does their payroll look like now?

  • Stay or flee? Fijians forced to abandon disappearing homes

    STORY: The village elders of Fiji's Serua Island always thought they would be buried here, alongside the chiefs.That was before the impacts of climate change.Now, at high tide, the rising Pacific Ocean breaches the seawall and floods the village, saltwater inundating gardens.The community is running out of ways to adapt and now faces the same painful decision as many other coastal villages here.Stay or relocate to Fiji's main island, to secure a future for the next generation.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"I'm going to miss everything that's surrounding this island. The trees, everything. The atmosphere. But we need to do something”Resident Semisi Madanawa says the 80 villagers must move given the flooding, erosion and exposure to extreme weather.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"The water comes in and we are talking about, discussing among ourselves to like relocate or get land reclamation done in the island, and building a sea wall."This is one community that has successfully relocated from their old village of Vunidogoloa in 2014.That move made Fiji the first Pacific island nation to relocate a community because of rising sea levels.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"Yes, to relocate, it was a success for my community."Sailosi Ramatu was village headman at the time of the move in 2014.He and the villagers had invited officials to see how they lived with water up to their knees.Ramatu says saltwater had destroyed the ability of the 150 residents to grow crops, but that it still took time to persuade the elders to move.He and many others still visit the old village almost daily to reconnect with their past and feel the presence of their families and former chiefs who remain buried here.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"We miss this community so much, you know. Because we learned many things about custom, tradition, the way of life here as we are Fijian. How we lived through the soil, how we live through the land we live, and our culture, we understand as we were taught from our parents. We left our grandparents and parents behind. We left our big houses behind. We left the sea."Many Fijians say they want developed nations that contributed the most to global warming,to not only curb their emissions but pay for the steps islanders are having to take.Six Fiji villages have moved or plan to with government support,and a new process to prioritize the most urgent relocations is still under development."We want to see if the world can work together, the leaders of the world can work together, if the aim is to combat to the impacts of climate change, you know, to make a decision."Madanawa is unsure when it will be feasible for his village to relocate,due to funding and the hesitation of many village elders to leave their homes,but he knows change has to happen.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"It takes time, it takes time for an idea to settle in the hearts of us human beings, so that we can accept the changes that are coming, yeah."

  • Marilyn Monroe’s Estate Responded to Backlash Over Ana de Armas’s Blonde Accent

    “She captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability.”