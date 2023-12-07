After surviving VCU, Memphis basketball's 'Achilles' heel' suddenly looms large | Giannotto

After he watched the possession unfold, Penny Hardaway looked like he wanted to throw his water bottle on to the court just like he did when Memphis basketball lost to Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament almost nine months ago.

It was the opening minute of overtime in what would become an 85-80 Tigers win Wednesday night at VCU, and point guard Jahvon Quinerly had the ball. Teammate Jaykwon Walton was coming up to set a screen, to set in motion the Memphis offense. But Quinerly decided to dribble away from Walton's pick, only to stop a few steps into his drive to whirl around and fling a pass back to Walton.

Walton wasn’t expecting it. The ball sailed straight out of bounds. Quinerly hopped up and down in dismay over another turnover, appearing to question why Walton wasn’t where he hoped. Hardaway, once that brief glimpse into his looming rage subsided into annoyance, looked to Quinerly with a straightforward request.

“Run the play.”

This much could be gleaned from television as Memphis survived facing a team it could have beaten by more had it not succumbed so often to its sloppy and disjointed play. But it became clear after the game that the scenes on the court were emblematic of a disconnect going on behind the scenes.

“We just (need to) get on the same page. That’s basically our issue,” guard Caleb Mills said.

“We just have a lot of work to do. I’m going to be honest with you,” Quinerly said.

“The level of concern is just the guys getting to know each other enough to sacrifice what they need,” Hardaway said, “because that’s going to be our only Achilles' heel.”

There is going to be anxiety about how Memphis (6-2) played the past few games. It hasn't looked like the top 25 team so many foresaw after starting the season with wins over Missouri, Michigan and Arkansas.

But this all makes sense.

This couldn’t possibly be a smooth ride, not when there’s so much to iron out. Not when all but two scholarship players on this roster are new. The matchup with VCU showcased what that means.

Hardaway threw out a new starting lineup. He went with wholesale line changes and used 11 players before the game was 11 minutes old. He even turned to a zone defense at times.

None of it seemed to get the Tigers out of the funk that lingered from their disappointing setback at Ole Miss last weekend. They were turning the ball over, giving up too many dunks and rebounds on defense, and taking too many contested 3-pointers on offense. They trailed by double digits in the first half against a VCU team (4-5) coming off a loss to Norfolk State in its previous outing. They nearly gave up a wide-open layup at the end of regulation that would have sent them back to Memphis with a truly regrettable loss.

“We’re really struggling with that right now,” Hardaway said when asked about the team’s cohesiveness.

But their talent ultimately won out Wednesday.

Quinerly had his best game since the win at Missouri, taking over down the stretch for 20 points and six assists. David Jones led all scorers again (23 points) despite aggravating an ankle injury. Mills, after requesting to come off the bench, had a season-high 17 points. Malcolm Dandridge, starting for Jordan Brown (illness), had another strong performance.

Walton hit a huge 3-pointer to start overtime. Nick Jourdain had the team’s final basket of the game and sealed the deal with a block on the next possession. Memphis allowed just five field goals in the final 15 minutes of regulation and overtime.

The potential and promise were still there, even if it emerged only in fits and starts.

“It’s not selfishness,” Hardaway explained. “It’s just being a dog, being where they were before they came here. They were all the man on their teams. Their teams where they came from needed them to score. So it’s odd for them to be playmakers when they’re all pretty much alphas out there on the floor.”

The only odd part, though, is Memphis has less time to sort through all of this than most teams aspiring to be elite. It’s why this last week or so will certainly spark conversations about where these Tigers are headed with their toughest nonconference road game at Texas A&M awaiting, followed by crucial home games against Clemson and Virginia.

This is the blessing and the curse of the schedule Hardaway had to put together because of the realities of trying to make it to March Madness from the American Athletic Conference.

There are opportunities to send this season permanently off course the next few weeks, into places that will make Hardaway throw his water bottle all over again. But there are also still opportunities to rewrite the current trajectory, to put Memphis in position to get a better seed in the NCAA Tournament than it has the past two seasons.

“I don’t think people should be worried,” Quinerly said.

That sounds like the right play. Now, Memphis just has to run it right.

