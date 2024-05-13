After surviving three elimination games the Admirals are moving on in the AHL playoffs

Zach L'Heureux, seen in a game earlier this season, finished the Admirals' first playoff series with five goals and nine points.

Rookie Zach L’Heureux scored two goals in the first minute and the Milwaukee Admirals beat the Texas Stars, 5-3, Sunday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to advance to the AHL Central Division finals.

After losing the first two games on the road, the Admirals won three games in five days on home ice to advance to meet the Grand Rapids Griffins.

L’Heureux also scored the first two goals in their Game 4 victory Friday and one in Game 3. With nine points, he is part of a three-way tie for second in Calder Cup playoff scoring.

Brookfield native Troy Grosenick finished the series 3-0 in goal, making 29 saves Sunday to finish the series with 81 saves against 88 shots on goal.

The next playoff series follows a more traditional five-game format, starting with games in Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Wednesday and May 20. The Griffins are scheduled to host Game 3 on May 22 and a possible Game 4 on May 24 with a possible Game 5 at 5 p.m. May 26 in Milwaukee.

The Griffins won the teams’ regular-season series 4-3-1.

