'Surviving the script': How Auburn football's defense has been able to continually lock in

AUBURN — Auburn football cornerback DJ James mentioned it first. His fellow defensive backs later confirmed it.

The Tigers opened their game against Vanderbilt on Saturday by surrendering a 9-play, 40-yard drive that resulted in a 43-yard field goal attempt. Auburn's defense bent early versus the Commodores, but bowed up when it needed to and held coach Clark Lea's squad to a kick, which missed wide right.

Auburn's defense then forced Vanderbilt to punt the ball on nine of its next 10 drives, with the lone exception being a possession in which the Commodores ran one play to take the game into halftime. Only one drive in the contest ended in points for Vanderbilt, and that came when the Tigers were already up by 24 points and, as coach Hugh Freeze put it, were "asleep at the wheel a little bit."

The bottom line is Auburn locked in after that first drive, and that's no accident.

"Our coaches just say, 'Survive the script.' That's what we know," James said Saturday after his team's 31-15 win. "Every coach, every offensive coordinator, they've got a script for the first 10 plays. ... Once we get through the script, we've pretty much got what we're doing. And we'll just adjust on the sideline."

The "script" James is referring to is the list of plays offensive coordinators plan to run out of the gate against an opponent. These plays are worked on all week, perfected and often result in good-looking drives early in games. It's an attempt to score some quick points before a defense can start making adjustments.

Auburn has excelled at weathering the early storm. Opponents have scored opening-drive points against the Tigers in five of their nine games, and yet Auburn still has a scoring defense (21.67 points per game allowed) that ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 38 nationally.

"Surviving the script, man," senior safety Jaylin Simpson said. "... That’s when they give you stuff you ain’t even seen before on tape. The stuff you’ve been studying? They not going to run that (first). They going to run something completely different, so we survived that, man. I feel like we good with any team.

"We haven’t been starting off too hot almost every game, but we survive that script and I feel like nobody can mess with us. That plays a big role."

Auburn surrenders an average of 357 yards per game, which is No. 8 in the conference and No. 51 in the country. How can the Tigers, despite giving up so much yardage, still rank so highly in terms of points allowed?

Surviving the script helps, but it's also the fact that Auburn deploys the SEC's best red-zone defense.

"We call it the dead zone," junior DB Keionte Scott said Monday. "That’s just how we go about it. We practice like that. When they get in there we just call it the dead zone. Us versus them. Who wants it more?"

Freeze has often praised defensive coordinator Ron Roberts this season for his in-game abilities: "He is one of the best in the nation of calling a game," the 54-year-old coach said of his DC on Oct. 30. "... I think he's really gifted at that."

Roberts making those calls and tweaking the game plan has been what's allowed Auburn to bend early and survive the script before locking in and keeping the Tigers in nearly every game this season.

There's a formula that's being preached to the players, and it's working.

"Coach Roberts puts us in good positions to make plays once they get off the script," cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said. "... If they're doing what we practiced throughout the week, then we don't really have as many adjustments. But if they switch it up, once they get off the script, then we have to switch it up as well and kind of adjust."

