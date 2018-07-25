After surviving scary crash Tuesday, Philippe Gilbert shows what happens when you bike 60 kilometers on a broken kneecap



When Philippe Gilbert went careening over the wall on the edge of the road during Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, it looked bad. Really bad. When he somehow climbed out of the ravine and hopped back on his bike, it was a minor miracle.

Now, after he continued the race on a broken patella, it looks bad again. Really, really bad.

When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60km 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cGoidtQH3w — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) July 25, 2018





Gilbert’s Tour de France is over

Due to the broken kneecap, Gilbert’s Tour de France has ended. That he somehow biked through what must have been excruciating pain shows just how tough he and all Tour de France bikers are.

Gilbert posted the following video on his Twitter on Wednesday:

Thank you all for the support after yesterday’s crash. I have done everything I could to continue in @LeTour, but unfortunately it’s not longer possible with a fracture of the patella. As always I will come back stonger! #TourDePhil #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/FVobfmxhfz — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) July 25, 2018





The fracture will take Gilbert out of action for several weeks, and he expressed his gratitude for the concern and support shown from the cycling community.

I’m really thankful for all the message I get on my phone and social media and also to all the riders who passed me and take news about me. The cycling family, I get a lot of support from everyone… It’s really appreciated that you get support in these hard moments.

Gilbert, a 36-year-old Belgian, fell on the same pass where Fabio Casartelli crashed during the 1995 Tour de France. Casartelli, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, sustained major injuries to his face and brain and died on the way to the hospital. So while it’s certainly a disappointing ending and a major setback for Gilbert, he can be thankful the injuries weren’t more severe.

