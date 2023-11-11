Survive and advance: Here's a look ahead at next round's Gainesville area playoff matchups

Saturday morning represents the calm after the storm across the Gainesville area.

The FHSAA football postseason began across the state this weekend, and locally, 11 of the 14 teams suited up.

Six advanced to the regional semifinals.

Five will begin counting down the long nine months to the beginning of the 2024 season. This includes 2022 state semifinalist Columbia and perennial power Chiefland.

After an opening round with no upsets, we thought it was already time to move forward.

Here’s an early look-ahead to next week’s regional semifinal matchups:

Class 4S

No. 4 Ponte Vedra at No. 1 Buchholz-Friday at 7:30 p.m.

At this point, it’s probably a bit ambitious to think any team can compete with those boys from west side of Gainesville,

Come playoff time, most teams hit a speedbump in the road with the increased level of competition.

Thursday night, though, against Mosley, Buchholz looked like it sped down a section of the Autobahn, with no speed limit in sight.

The Bobcats set a school playoff record with a 59-0 thrashing of the Dolphins. Like an orchestra playing a show for the hundredth time, no part appeared out of place for the ‘Cats.

Trace Johnson threw his TDs to receivers like DJ Hicks and Justin Williams, Quinton Cutler shot out of a cannon in the backfield and that ferocious defense slaughtered the ‘Fins.

Ponte Vedra should pose an interesting test, though.

After a week one loss to Bartram Trail, PT looked like one of 4S’ best before back-to-back losses to Nease and Creekside pushed the Sharks to a four seed.

Ponte Vedra running back Brian Case (27) wards off the tackle of Creekside defensive end Cole Long (55) during an FHSAA Region 1-4S high school football playoff on November 10, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

They gained their revenge in the first round on the Knights with a 49-36 victory behind three TD runs from Brian Case and three TD catches from TE Landon Okla.

The Sharks may not have the historical dominance of some of Northeast Florida’s other 4S teams, like Bartram Trail, but they hold Buchholz coach Chuck Bell’s respect.

“They have the type of staff at Creekside to figure out how to give us problems defensively and figure out ways to give us issues on offense,” Bell said. “First time playing them in a while. It’ll be a tough matchup.”

Class 2S

No. 4 Eastside at No. 1 Bradford-Friday at 7:30 p.m.

With Keystone Heights loss to Yulee, 2S-Region 2 is down to two local teams – Bradford and Eastside.

The two are quite familiar with each other. They’ve met three times in the last two seasons, including in this exact round in last year’s playoffs.

A common theme in each? Bradford’s dominated.

Now, the Tornadoes have crushed most teams since the start of 2022, but the combined score of the three games? 99-7 in favor of BHS.

Bradford head coach Jamie Rodgers talks to the offense during a time out as Bradford takes on Lecanto at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, October 20, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Eastside will ride into Starke with some momentum. The Rams stormed back in the fourth to survive Palatka. Despite the challenge of PHS’ dual-threat QB Tommy Offord, the Rams swarmed him all night like a pack of bees provoked by a curious passerby.

With Adrian Curtis at QB and Joshua Benjamin at RB, they can cause issues for the Tornadoes vaunted D.

But EHS must play more disciplined than it did vs the Panthers to stop history from repeating itself.

“Their defense is probably one of the best defenses around here,” Eastside coach Gator Hoskins said. “We just got to come out and execute and start fast.”

Class 1R

Region 3: No. 4 Lafayette at No. 1 Madison County-Friday at 7:30 p.m.; No. 3 Union County at No. 2 Fort White-Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Region 4: No. 4 Pahokee at No. 1 Williston-Friday at 7:30 p.m.; No. 3 Newberry at No. 2 Hawthorne-Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The fun part of the postseason really in 1R. Region 3 and 4 have been top heavy all season, and now we really get to see the best of the best.

Lafayette does face a daunting test at Madison County, but the Hornets did hold Branford to a lone safety Friday night.

The real dandy in Region 3 will commence from Fort White when Union County travels in. The Fightin’ Tigers hold the cache as region champions in 2022, and while its 7-3 record doesn’t seem impressive, its three losses are to more than worthy opponents.

Union County Fightin' Tigers Ras Woodall (6) runs with the ball at Dixie County High School in Cross City, FL on Thursday, October 26, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Fort White’s only loss came to Williston, and it put a running clock on in eight of nine wins this season, but the Indians schedule was much less arduous.

Down in Region 4, Hawthorne and Willison are the prohibitive favorites and their battle in two weeks may be the best game 1R sees all season.

But the Red Devils and Hornets got to win first, which is easier said than done.

WHS welcomes Pahokee. The Blue Devils are six-time state champions and feeling confident after a 49-0 blowout of Dixie County.

Hawthorne, meanwhile, greets an opponent a little closer to home in their cross-county foe from Newberry. The Hornets dominated the Panthers 40-10 back on September 1, but this Newberry team is much improved and will likely be chomping at the bit to dethrone the defending state champions.

