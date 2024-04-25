'Survival battles are in Luton's DNA'

[BBC]

Four huge games to go.

The task is getting harder each week - the fans understand that - but there is still hope within the fan base and there is still belief within the team.

Firstly, the performance and manner of defeat against Brentford was not all right, but that’s already been addressed by Rob Edwards. And let’s face it, we all know it.

It was our worst performance of the season; however, at Luton Town we tend to have one game a season where we simply do not turn up and get turned over:

Brentford 7-0 Luton in 2019-20

Luton 0-5 Birmingham in 2020-21

Fulham 7-0 Luton in 2021-22 and

Watford 4-0 Luton in 2022-23

These results do not define our season and they often serve as a much needed wake up call for the team.

One of the writers at We Are Luton Town, Mark Ryman, drew comparisons to our great escape during our first season back in the Championship.

From that run of nine games which were make or break for survival, we lost 5-0 to Reading. Although behind closed doors, fans were accepting relegation as we were bottom of the table and five points from safety. In reality the pathway to survival looked way more bleak than it does now.

Although it is a very hard watch as a Luton Town fan, these survival battles are in our DNA. It is a thread that goes through the club defining our resilience: 1982-83, 1989-90, 1990-91, 2019-20...

Can we do the same in 2023-24?

Ollie can be found at We Are Luton Town