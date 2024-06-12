Survey reveals extent to which Liverpool fans don't care about England

Survey reveals extent to which Liverpool fans don't care about England

The club-versus-country debate is never too far away when it comes to Liverpool FC and its fans.

Whether it's the booing of the national anthem or the 'Scouse not English' mantra, the anti-establishment feeling among the fanbase has been made clear time and time again.

Therefore, it's perhaps unsurprising where fans' leanings are when it comes to international football.

Survey reveals extent to which Liverpool fans don't care about Englandby Daryl Finch

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool vs West Ham

Kudus, Olise, Gruda, Osorio: Assessing Liverpool's options for a Mo Salah heirby Peter Staunton

Goncalo Inacio Liverpool

Inacio CLAUSE, Kelleher PREFERENCE, Diaz SPEAKS OUT, Reds MISS Kelly - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

In a revealing survey by Betfair and YouGov ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer, a staggering 68% of Reds fans said that they prioritised their club's success over that of the national team.

Liverpool fans top the table for club leanings

The survey, which polled more than 2,000 football enthusiasts, uncovered a striking trend: 63% of fans overall would prefer their club to win the Premier League than see England lift the Euro 2024 trophy.

Notably, Liverpool supporters' 68% ensured that they topped this particular table.

Newcastle fans followed closely, with 67% sharing the same view.

Conversely, Chelsea fans emerged as the most patriotic, with 60% of their supporters choosing an England victory over club glory.

However, the majority of fans from other major clubs, including Everton, West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Manchester City, also leaned towards favouring their club over the country.

Club 🆚 Country Would you rather your team win the Premier League or England win #Euro2024?#TheNationPredicts w/@YouGov — Betfair (@Betfair) June 10, 2024

England's 58-year silverware drought

This club-over-country preference comes against the backdrop of England's long wait for a major international trophy, having last tasted success in the 1966 World Cup.

Despite coming close in recent years, notably with the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, the national team under Gareth Southgate has failed to end the drought.

In terms of Euro 2024 prospects, the survey also indicated that only 22% of England fans believe the team will win the tournament, trailing behind France (29%).

However, 37% of fans predict a semi-final exit for the Three Lions, reflecting a cautious optimism.

England’s preparation for Euro 2024 has been mixed, with a 3-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina followed by a surprising 1-0 defeat to Iceland.

The squad's campaign kicks off on June 16 against Serbia, followed by matches against Denmark and Slovenia. Expectations are high for maximum points in a favourable group stage as England eye a potential deep run in the tournament.

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray