Survey ranks WSU Cougars’ uniforms among worst in NCAA

It’s almost time for college football, and WSU Cougars fans won’t like the results of a new survey.

NJ.bet ranked Washington State University’s uniforms among the worst in the NCAA Division, coming in at #61.

In our region, the Oregon Ducks (#68) and the Oregon State Beavers (#69) also made the worst uniforms list.

The survey also ranked the top uniforms in the PAC-12, with the University of Washington Huskies coming in at #4.

Top uniforms in the PAC-12

UCLA Bruins California Golden Bears Arizona Wildcats Washington Huskies Utah Utes

Of those surveyed, 66% said the colors are the most important part of the uniform, followed by the overall design and helmets.

Fans voted the Alabama Crimson Tide as the best uniform in college football.

See the full list of results here.