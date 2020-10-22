New survey ranks which NFL fan bases complain the most. Do Vikings fans not complain enough?

As Minnesota has gone into a 1-5 hole on the year, Vikings fans have had plenty to complain about.

Why is the pass coverage so bad? Why did the team extend a quarterback who is struggling so much? Is there a way out for a team that is in contention in terms of its salary cap but out of contention in terms of its record?

Despite all this, MIBets recently compiled a survey that suggests the Vikings fanbase ranks as just 26th most in complaining.

MIBets also found that the Vikings fans’ worst habit is using the victim mentality. Does that sound familiar to you? If you’ve heard any Vikings fans discuss the 1998 and 2009 seasons — or any season, really — then I’m sure using victim mentality comes to mind.

Here is the study’s methodology: