Survey of Packers fans shows more than half don’t want to go to games

The Packers have already announced that they plan on having reduced capacity at Lambeau Field this season.

That might be easy to pull off, since it appears many of their fans aren’t interested in being among their brethren at a game anyway.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, a survey showed that over half of respondents (54.7 percent) said they wouldn’t attend a game this year, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until there is a vaccine, I have zero interest in attending any games,” said season ticket holder Scott Barker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “I don’t believe it is possible to social distance in a stadium that holds 80,000+ people, and it is unrealistic that people will follow the rules and wear face masks.”

Of the 1,207 respondents in their unscientific survey, 42.5 percent said they wouldn’t attend because of the virus, while 9.6 percent of respondents said they would not attend because of the NFL’s decision to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (often called the black national anthem), and the possibility players will kneel during the national anthem; and 7.8 percent gave other reasons.

The Packers have said they’d play with reduced capacity this year, and require any fans who might attend to wear masks. They’ve also sent masks to season ticket holders, and offered those members the opportunity to opt out of this year and get refunds or apply it to next year’s balance.

Even those who didn’t cite the virus specifically said they were afraid restrictions would make it less of an experience.

“Going to a football game at Lambeau Field, or any stadium for that matter, is not just to watch the game. It’s the tailgating, meeting up with seasonal friends and enjoying the camaraderie of others that makes it a special day. With all of the precautions set in place for COVID-19, I just don’t see that happening in an enjoyable way,” Wayne Sargent of Campbellsport, Wisconsin said. “All considered, my opinion is that either it’s all or nothing, and I’m going with nothing for this season.”

Again, this was an unscientific survey, but while teams are focused on how much supply they can offer this year, there should be as much concern over demand.

Survey of Packers fans shows more than half don’t want to go to games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk