Survey opens on possibility of adding NBA, WNBA team in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Sports and Exhibition Authority wants to hear from residents on the possibility of the city having its own NBA or WNBA team.

>> City of Pittsburgh exploring supporting professional basketball team

The organization is conducting a survey, asking questions about different Pittsburgh events and gauging interest in adding a professional basketball team.

If you’d like to take the survey, click here.

