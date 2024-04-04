Advertisement

Survey opens on possibility of adding NBA, WNBA team in Pittsburgh

Taylor Hall
·1 min read
1

Pittsburgh’s Sports and Exhibition Authority wants to hear from residents on the possibility of the city having its own NBA or WNBA team.

>> City of Pittsburgh exploring supporting professional basketball team

The organization is conducting a survey, asking questions about different Pittsburgh events and gauging interest in adding a professional basketball team.

If you’d like to take the survey, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness 2nd woman in custody, charged with killing 16-year-old boy on Easter in Wilkinsburg LATEST: Man accused of stabbing passenger on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus identified, charged VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts