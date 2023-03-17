Survey names Duke fans as ‘most obnoxious’ in college basketball

If you ask a UNC basketball fan who the most obnoxious fans in college basketball are, without hesitation the words “Duke” would be said. And rightfully so. North Carolina doesn’t like Duke and vice-versa as the rivalry lives on.

But now, it appears as if others agree with UNC fans. At least in this survey.

The conducted survey asked respondents about fan behaviors that annoy them while watching the tournament among the top 20 schools in college basketball. Categories like annoying chants, heckling too much, drinking too much, and starting fights were all mentioned in the survey.

Duke checked in at No. 1 in categories for “most obnoxious chants” and “loudest fan section.” They also checked in at No. 1 overall for worst-behaved fans per the News & Observer:

Duke Alabama Kentucky Ohio State North Carolina Maryland Florida Michigan Texas LSU

That’s the good news.

The bad news? Well, UNC fans were also on the list as well. Tar Heels fans checked in at No. 5 overall on the list. They were high in the category of “complaining about the referees and using profanity.” Ouch.

It looks like both teams in this rivalry have some things to work on.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire