Survey of athletic directors reveals virus outbreak concerns

Highlights from a survey of more than 100 athletic directors by LEAD1, an association of ADs from Bowl Subdivision schools, and Teamworks:

Q: What are you most concerned about in regards to your student-athletes over the next three months? (99 respondents, selecting up to three):

Academic progress - 89%

Mental health - 74%

Lack of resources (academic, athletic and other) while off campus - 53%

Sports performance (maintaining training regimen) - 48%

Tenuous home situation while off campus - 23%

Issue around sport eligibility - 16%

Transfers - 10%

Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2019-20 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)

0-10% decrease - 37%

10%-20% - 32%

20%-30% - 23%

Greater than 30% - 8%

Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)

0-10% decrease - 8%

10%-20% decrease - 27%

20%-30% decrease - 28%

Greater than 30% decrease - 35%

Q: In projecting your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue, which revenue streams are you most concerned about being at risk? (95 respondents, select up to three).

Donations - 75%

Ticket sales and other revenue from in-person events - 74%

Conference distributions - 56%

NCAA distributions - 51%

Sponsorship - 31%

Student fees - 28%

Q: Do you believe your high-earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice in during the crisis? (95 respondents)

Strongly disapprove - 6%

Disapprove - 8%

Neutral - 45%

Approve - 33%

Strongly approve - 7%