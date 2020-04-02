Survey of athletic directors reveals virus outbreak concerns
Highlights from a survey of more than 100 athletic directors by LEAD1, an association of ADs from Bowl Subdivision schools, and Teamworks:
Q: What are you most concerned about in regards to your student-athletes over the next three months? (99 respondents, selecting up to three):
Academic progress - 89%
Mental health - 74%
Lack of resources (academic, athletic and other) while off campus - 53%
Sports performance (maintaining training regimen) - 48%
Tenuous home situation while off campus - 23%
Issue around sport eligibility - 16%
Transfers - 10%
Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2019-20 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)
0-10% decrease - 37%
10%-20% - 32%
20%-30% - 23%
Greater than 30% - 8%
Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)
0-10% decrease - 8%
10%-20% decrease - 27%
20%-30% decrease - 28%
Greater than 30% decrease - 35%
Q: In projecting your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue, which revenue streams are you most concerned about being at risk? (95 respondents, select up to three).
Donations - 75%
Ticket sales and other revenue from in-person events - 74%
Conference distributions - 56%
NCAA distributions - 51%
Sponsorship - 31%
Student fees - 28%
Q: Do you believe your high-earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice in during the crisis? (95 respondents)
Strongly disapprove - 6%
Disapprove - 8%
Neutral - 45%
Approve - 33%
Strongly approve - 7%