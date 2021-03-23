Surtain wows at Alabama pro day with Cowboys staff looking on

The Cowboys could have their eye on Patrick Surtain II in the first round next month’s draft. They sure got an eyeful on Tuesday as Alabama hosted its Pro Day for general managers and coaches from around the league.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and vice president of player personnel Will McClay were among those in attendance as several Crimson Tide prospects were put through the paces. Quarterback Mac Jones and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were among the players drawing the most interest, but the winner of the day was the cornerback many predict will be targeted by Dallas with the tenth overall pick.

After the numbers Surtain put up, though, he may not last that long come draft night.

Of the major measurables, Surtain was perhaps least impressive in his 40-yard dash; his time of 4.42 seconds put him in “just” the 75th percentile.

But the dude looks plenty fast, to be honest.

The fact that McClay and Quinn were in Tuscaloosa for the school’s first of two pro days is not remarkable on its own. All 32 teams, after all, sent someone to the renowned college football factory to personally check out this year’s prospects.

But with the Cowboys looking to seriously revamp their secondary, one has to believe that Surtain in particular gave the Cowboys brass plenty to talk about as they travel back to The Star.

Head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly stayed in Dallas as the team prepares for even more DB talent scouting scheduled there on Wednesday.

With his eye-popping numbers, Surtain could be long gone before the Cowboys makes their selection in the tenth slot. It appears that Dallas is doing its due diligence on another SEC cornerback prospect, just to have all the bases covered.

That’s a lot of highly-touted names swirling around in connection with a unit that got torched badly last season. Things certainly are shaping up, though, for the Cowboys secondary to look dramatically different in 2021.

Alabama's Christian Barmore could be best DL fit Cowboys can find in draft

Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys shipped interesting collection of OT, CB

