Surridge leads Nashville against Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Nashville SC (2-3-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (4-5-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +108, Nashville SC +255, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Surridge leads Nashville into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring three goals against CF Montreal.

Charlotte is 4-1-1 in home games. Charlotte is 2-4 in one-goal games.

Nashville is 0-2-1 in road games. Nashville has scored 14 goals while conceding 18 for a -4 goal differential.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerwin Vargas has two goals for Charlotte. Patrick Agyemang has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Surridge has scored five goals for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured).

Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

