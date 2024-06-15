Surrey go top after thrashing Sussex in T20 Blast

Jamie Smith struck four sixes for Surrey against Sussex Sharks at Hove [Getty Images]

Vitality Blast, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Surrey: 184-8 (20 overs) Smith 45, Evans 41; Lamb 3-36

Sussex: 130 (18.1 overs) Simpson 25; Curran 3-39

Surrey beat Sussex by 54 runs

Surrey demolished Sussex Sharks by 54 runs at Hove to move top of the South Group in the T20 Blast.

Sent in, Surrey's Jamie Smith struck four sixes for the visitors, making 45 from just 22 balls to lead his side to 184-8.

Sussex lost two wickets in the first four balls of the chase and were rolled over for just 130 with 11 balls to spare.

The victory meant Surrey leapfrogged Sussex to the top of the table with a fourth win in six matches.

Having tied with Gloucestershire on Friday night, Surrey this time made no mistake.

Dom Sibley, with 24 in 17 balls, helped his side take 66 from the powerplay before only 15 came from the next four overs.

Tymal Mills, who took 2-21 from his four overs, and Ollie Robinson, 2-25 off his four, helped drag Sussex back into the game.

But Smith exploded into life, taking 19 from one Jack Carson over and Tom Curran's 24 from 13 balls helped set a demanding target.

It proved far too many as none of the Sussex batsmen got stuck into the chase, with John Simpson the top scorer with 25 from 21 balls.

Curran mopped up three lower-order wickets to finish with 3-39 but Australian Spencer Johnson was the pick of the attack with 2-20 from his four overs, having opened the bowling.

It was a soggy afternoon at Trent Bridge, where bad weather ended play between Notts Outlaws and Durham [Getty Images]

In the day's earlier game between Notts Outlaws and Durham, only five overs were possible because of bad weather at Trent Bridge.

The start was delayed by rain but conditions improved to allow a 17-over game to begin 90 minutes later than scheduled.

Durham were sent in and Graham Clark, 31 off 15 balls, and Alex Lees, 22 off 15, took 58 from five overs.

However, thunder and lightning then arrived and no further play was possible, leaving Notts bottom of the North Group and Durham seventh in a tightly packed table with only three points between second and ninth.