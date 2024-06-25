Surrey re-sign Sudharsan for key Essex clash

Sai Sudharsan played twice for Surrey as they won the County Championship Division One title last year [Getty Images]

India batter Sai Sudharsan is returning to Surrey for their top-of-the-table clash with Essex in the County Championship this weekend.

Division One leaders Surrey and second-placed Essex were separated by just two points before the current round of games, ahead of Sunday's match at The Oval.

Sudharsan, 22, joined Surrey for the final three matches of last season, playing in two as the county won the title.

Surrey have Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott and American leg-spinner Cameron Steel on their books while West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach also featured earlier this season.

"I'm so excited to represent Surrey again. I loved my time with the group last year and want to do my best to help the club achieve more success," Sudharsan told the club website.

"The Kia Oval is an incredible place to play cricket and I can't wait to get back out there wearing the Three Feathers."

Sudharsan has played three one-day internationals for India, scoring 127 runs and hitting two half-centuries.

He has represented Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans in India.