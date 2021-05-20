Surrey lose six wickets for seven runs as Middlesex fight back after 100-run opening stand
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In first-class cricket, dominance is hard-won but easily lost. Seldom has that been truer than for Surrey on the opening day at The Oval, when a fine position built up over 46 overs of fine work by the opening pair, Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman, was squandered in 8.2 overs.
By the end of it, as Middlesex skilfully exploited sepulchral skies, the feel of the game had been completely transformed. From 136-0, as the opening pair withstood Tim Murtagh’s skilful new-ball spell - Burns alone survived three tight lbw appeals - Surrey had acquired a position of dominance.
Middlesex, who have been stymied by their brittle batting during a torrid start to the campaign, appeared bereft of ideas. But at the start of the 47th over Blake Cullen - who, aged 19, is evidently a bowler of high potential - elicited an inside edge from Stoneman.
It seemed like a mere moment of relief for Middlesex. Instead, it was the trigger to a stunning collapse: six wickets for seven runs. Along the way, Surrey’s entire middle order fell for ducks, including both Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes, whose otherwise productive starts to the summer were undermined by Martin Andersson’s seam. Within five balls, Andersson dismissed both - Pope lbw to a delivery that seamed back, and Foakes edging a delivery behind that invited a defensive shot - as he was rewarded for a full length and unrelenting line.
Before times Burns, their England colleague, had fallen too, late on an over the wicket delivery from Ethan Bamber. Burns’s carefully compiled 64 was his fifth consecutive half-century, and sixth of the season, though he has yet to progress beyond 80. While Burns played with growing assurance, Stoneman’s on side clips and cuts were the most attractive strokes of the day, and well-appreciated by the returning crowd at The Oval.
Iain Cockbain produces moment of magic
By Scyld Berry at Bristol
It was a sufficiently dazzling moment to illuminate a wet and dismal day when the whistling wind drowned out the applause of the first crowd at Nevil Road since September 2019.
Somerset’s lefthanded opener Tom Lammonby turned a ball from Gloucestershire’s medium-pacer Ryan Higgins towards square-leg. Iain Cockbain, fielding at very wide mid-wicket, sprinted, picked up as he dived, and with an under-arm flick hit the stumps from almost side-on.
In that it happened at the start of this derby match, in only the second over, Cockbain's run-out was reminiscent of the one by Jonathan Trott at the beginning of the Adelaide Test of 2010-11, from a similar angle.
In training you would be a gun-fielder to hit the stumps from that position four times out of ten. To do it in a match, as Cockbain did, was inspirational, and the sort of brilliance that an individual brings off when a team is hot as Gloucestershire are, having won more games - four - than any other county this season.
It was the sole wicket that Gloucestershire took in the 20.2 overs of play after sending their neighbours in to bat, in their first championship derby at Nevil Road since 2007 - Somerset having been in higher echelons. But the home seamers kept it tight, and the visitors did not get away before the rain came.
One Gloucestershire member, desperate to see live cricket again, had turned up at the gates at 9.05am in shorts. By the prompt start at 11am the sky was dark, and soon the wind was whistling so hard it would have ruffled WG Grace’s beard and even blown Wally Hammond’s hair out of place. Only half of the 1100 members with tickets turned up.
Cockbain personally illustrates how the county that has had some of England’s greatest cricketers is prospering this season without stars. Aged 34, he was just a white-ball batsman, until Graeme van Buuren had visa issues, since when Cockbain has made valuable contributions in his three championship matches - or make this a fourth.