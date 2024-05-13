Surrey ease to win over Warwickshire

Vitality County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day four)

Warwickshire 343 & 209: Yates 52, Barnard 44; Roach 6-46

Surrey 464 & 89-1: Sibley 46*, Burns 30

Surrey (24 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by nine wickets

Surrey took just 39 minutes on the fourth morning to complete an impressive nine-wicket victory over Warwickshire at the Kia Oval and go 21 points clear at the top of County Championship Division One.

Dom Sibley finished unbeaten on 46 and Ollie Pope scored 13 not out after captain Rory Burns, on 30, hit Jacob Bethell straight to deep mid-on soon after skipping down the pitch and lofting the same bowler straight for six.

Sibley collected two boundaries for firm on-drives against Bethell, while Pope swept the left-arm spinner for four and also drove Rob Yates' off-spin to the extra-cover boundary in a little cameo.

Surrey began the final day needing 58 more runs to win, after resuming on 31 without loss chasing a modest fourth-innings target of 89 for a third successive win and a maximum 24 points.

The 2022 and 2023 champions are already looking in ominously powerful form again as they bid for a hat-trick of titles and a fourth in seven years.

After five matches, Surrey have opened up a significant lead over both second-placed Essex and Somerset, who are a further two points back in third.

Neither Essex nor Somerset played in this round of games.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' network