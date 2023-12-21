Surrender at Liverpool shows why West Ham fans are split on David Moyes

David Moyes won a European trophy with West Ham earlier this year, but is not universally revered by the club's fans - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Jürgen Klopp declared by Jarrod Bowen as his favourite player outside the Liverpool squad just before kick-off, and by half-time in this thrashing the West Ham forward could be forgiven for hoping there was some not-so subtle tapping-up happening. It was until the tie was over that he showed why Klopp regards him so highly.

There were some jeers at half-time among the 6,000 fans who had travelled to Anfield, their 400-mile round trip rewarded with no shots on goal until the 71st minute. By the time Bowen found the top corner, his team were three goals down and Liverpool’s name was virtually in the semi-final hat. They added a couple more goals to make sure.

It is no wonder that David Moyes can split the opinions of fans like he does. Supporters will never forget last season’s triumph in Prague when a European trophy came back to East London thanks to Bowen, who must have gone up in Klopp’s estimation even further with his Europa Conference League winning goal.

But then there are evenings like this at Anfield, with a League Cup semi-final at stake and a strangely passive performance from his West Ham side. Moyes could point to his team alterations being no less disruptive than Liverpool’s – they both made six changes – but having Lucas Paqueta on the bench for most of the match made it feel like a missed opportunity.

West Ham were thoroughly outclassed at Anfield

The spine of his team was strong, with Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Bowen kept from the team that defeated Wolves, but changing over half the side did impact a team who are in more than decent form in the Premier League. They were on a run of one defeat in nine matches heading to Merseyside and a full-strength team would have at least given more of a fight.

And it would surely take a full-strength West Ham to get something on a ground where they have fallen so many times before. They have won just once at Anfield since 1963.

Klopp had pinpointed Bowen as having their main threat before the game when he conducted television interviews. “Playing without Michail Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position,” he said. “Probably my favourite player besides all my players I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed.”

Moyes played Bowen as a lone striker and the tactic appeared to be trying to pinch a goal on the counter-attack, with his team conceding possession in that one-sided first half. Nothing went right for the West Ham manager. He was giving instructions to Paqueta on the touchline, with the Brazilian stripped off and ready to come on. But before he could make the change, Curtis Jones had raced through and made it 2-0. That was effectively game over.

Bowen’s moment of magic was pure consolation. He raced onto a long ball and cut inside Jarell Quansah and curled his finish into the top corner from the edge of the area. But any hope of a comeback was over with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

James Ward-Prowse came off the bench just after the fourth goal, with the timing of the sub again strange. By the time the final whistle went, there were not many West Ham fans left as the players trudged over to applaud them.