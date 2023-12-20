'What a surreal and thrilling ride it truly was': Unpacking Tennessee football's national championship

This story appears in the new book from Knox News and The Tennessean, "Clad in Big Orange: 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of Tennessee's Epic 1998 National Title." The limited-edition 160-page hardcover book, which tells the story of the Vols' climb to the top of college football's mountain with a foreword from Chris Low, is listed at $39.95 but can be purchased for $35.95 for a limited time at Pediment.com. It's the perfect holiday gift for the Tennessee fan in your life.

Think for a minute about the sweeping changes that have gripped college football over the past 25 years.

There’s a playoff, an ever-expanding playoff. Coaches make millions of dollars … sometimes not to coach. Players get paid … and it’s legal. The game clock, starting in 2023, no longer stops after first downs, and the geographical landscape of the sport has been turned upside down by conference realignment.

But in these parts, the one thing that will never change is the way the giant butte nestled up against venerable Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, will forever be aglow in a distinct shade of orange – Pantone 151.

On that Jan. 4, 1999, evening at the Fiesta Bowl, Tennessee celebrated its most glorious football moment since the days of Gen. Robert R. Neyland. The Volunteers capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 23-16 triumph over Bobby Bowden and Florida State to win their first consensus national championship since 1951, when the last of four national titles under Neyland was won.

It was a magical season for the Vols, a season that is played and replayed in the minds and hearts of Tennessee fans hoping for that next ascent to the crest of the college football world.

In bringing the first national championship of the BCS era to Good Ole Rocky Top, the Vols broke down barriers (finally ending the Florida jinx), won four one-possession games in the regular season, erased a fourth-quarter deficit to rally past Mississippi State in the SEC Championship Game and played the kind of defense that usually leads to titles. The Vols held 10 of their 13 opponents under 20 points.

And all this coming after losing one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history when Peyton Manning was selected No. 1 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.

“It was the best feeling in the world because I know how hard we had worked to get there,” star middle linebacker Al Wilson said years later. “Growing up and seeing the Big Orange all my life and being able to give the fans something they could hold onto and say, ‘Hey, we are the undefeated national champions,’ man, that’s why you play the game.

“That’s why you come to Tennessee.”

Wilson, who grew up in Jackson, Tennessee, was the heart and soul of that 1998 team. He was so overcome with emotion right after the game that he wiped away tears of joy and went to the locker room to be by himself for a few minutes.

All these years later, Wilson’s voice still drips with emotion when he recalls that moment.

Tennessee fans everywhere will swear they were there that night in the desert – whether they were or weren’t – to see Tee Martin and Peerless Price connect on one long bomb after another; to see punter David Leaverton save a touchdown by tackling FSU’s electric punt returner Peter Warrick in the open field; and to see Dwayne Goodrich intercepting a pass and taking it back 54 yards for a touchdown.

Even with Florida State playing backup Marcus Outzen at quarterback for the injured Chris Weinke, the Seminoles were still a slight favorite in the game. It was the perfect segue for the Vols, who played with a chip on their shoulder all season. All they heard was that their window had closed with Manning off to the NFL.

Price said the brotherhood was unlike anything else he experienced in football, and he played nine seasons in the NFL.

“That was a perfect example of a team that said, ‘Screw what the pundits say. Screw what the people say outside this locker room. If we do what we do and do it together, ain’t nothing going to stop us but us,’ ” Price said. “That team was more about ‘us’ that any team I played on before or after that.”

That deep sense of team resonates with the Tennessee fans to this day. Sure, the Vols were talented – 26 players who played on the 1998 team would go on to be drafted, including nine of the 11 defensive starters – but the unselfishness, resiliency and willingness to seize the moment were what separated that team.

Martin had patiently waited his turn behind Manning. And when it came time to deliver on the biggest of stages, Martin did just that, even after struggling with his accuracy early in the season. The Vols also lost their most explosive threat in the running game, Jamal Lewis, to a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Waiting in the wings were Travis Henry and Travis Stephens, and Tennessee was good enough in the backfield that Shawn Bryson – one of the fastest players on the team – selflessly moved to fullback. Bryson played seven seasons in the NFL, most of them at tailback.

Something else to remember is that running backs coach Randy Sanders was making his debut as the Vols’ offensive play-caller in the national championship game after offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe was hired as Ole Miss’ coach and left following the SEC championship game.

“A lot of us had played, but we hadn’t had our moment,” Martin said. “We were going to have our moment as a team … and we did.”

Fittingly, in what was his final football game as the beloved Voice of the Vols, the legendary John Ward painted the end to that perfect season with divine perfection.

“The national champion is clad in Big Orange.”

As you grow older, it’s funny sometimes what you do remember. I was a younger reporter on a tight deadline that night covering the game for The Tennessean newspaper. The Vols fumbled late to give the Seminoles life, but just as Steve Johnson hauled in his game-clinching interception and went sliding to the ground, I briefly caught my breath and began furiously banging away on my laptop.

The Vols aligned in their victory formation, and sitting right beside me in the press box high atop the stadium was my late colleague, Tennessean columnist David Climer. In that patented nonchalant voice of his, he exclaimed, “Holy s---, Tennessee is kneeling the ball down for a national championship!”

I slowly nodded my head, and 25 years later, I still nod nostalgically when I think about what a surreal and thrilling ride it truly was.

Chris Low covered the Vols’ run to the 1998 national championship for The Tennessean before joining ESPN as a senior writer and becoming one of the nation’s leading college football experts. Low, who still resides in Knoxville, wrote this foreword to reflect on UT’s magical run, 25 years later.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Unpacking Tennessee football's national championship 25 years later