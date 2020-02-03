'It's surreal to be a Super Bowl champion': MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kickoff the next century.

The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

The 24-year-old's performance underscored why he is being called the heir apparent to six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady of the Patriots.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10, Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to give Kansas City the lead.

