"Surreal" - Former Hornets reflect on opening night

Oct. 14—HUNTSVILLE — Football in Huntsville has been around since 1912 and it wasn't until 2023 for the school to have its first stadium and varsity football game on campus.

Along the way, several players took the field dining donning the green and white. Now, several members of the former teams are on the staff or work close to the team.

On the varsity coaching staff, Trevor Brazil and Cameron Shirley both suited up for the Hornets during their playing tenure at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium while 101.7 KSAM analyst Brian Adams wore the colors in their 80s at Pritchett field or 'Bedrock'.

Not only have those three played, but Huntsville's quarterback coach Jason Elliot has worn the 'H' on his chest since the 1994 season when he was hired as a coach.

While none of them took the field with pads on at the new Huntsville ISD stadium, each player felt the emotion of being in the stadium as the lights flickered and 'Enter Sandman' blared through the speakers and Huntsville took the field at their stadium.

"It took me back to playing at Huntsville," Brazil said. "My mom and family were in the stands. It brought back memories and I get emotional talking about it. I wanted this when I was in high school. Being a part of it, even though I'm not playing, by coaching is surreal. We are blessed here."

Huntsville opened up the stadium with a 17-3 win over Highway 30 rival Bryan Rudder, which was the icing on the cake. But for those four guys, memories of practicing on the grass field that was there beforehand was on their mind.

Previously, Huntsville did not have turf in the mid-2010 as they practiced on a grass field that was located where the current home stands sit. Before that, Huntsville had one field house before the building of the annex that extended the field house for other sports.

"It's been a long time coming. When I started here, we didn't have the field house annex and the weight room was in a shed," Elliot said. "The field was a hard-pan grass field with no track around it. To be able to step out of the field house and go coach, it almost felt like I was coaching in my first game."

Brazil was a 2008 graduate of Huntsville and went on to play college football. Brazil played at Sam Houston under Todd Whitten before transferring to the University of North Texas, both Division I football schools.

The now coach compared the new facilities to playing in those Division I stadiums along with the atmosphere.

"It takes me back to college. Having it at a high school is crazy," Brazil said.

Shirley is coaching the Huntsville varsity defensive backs now after graduating from Huntsville in 2008. He has been on staff at Huntsville for seven years. He played for the Hornets as a linebacker and like Brazil, had similar memories.

Despite Shirley being in the booth for the game, the overhead of the fans when Huntsville ran out of the tunnel was just as spectacular.

"It is surreal to me to look and see the stadium here. When I played here it was just a grass field, little bitty bleachers and a ramp," Shirley said. "Now, the field, the stadium and the field house that the kids have, it's a blessing the kids have. I'm a little jealous I didn't get to play in it, but It's a cool experience being able to coach in it."

Adams quarterbacked the team in the 80s after watching his brother play for Huntsville as he grew up. Adams was the lone member that played games at Pritchett Field before Bowers Stadium was completed and the Hornets moved.

One aspect that Adams remembered was the practice field on campus at Huntsville HS. Back then, he remembered it as a dirt patch with two goalposts to practice on.

"It gives me goosebumps. It is so exciting because from 1980 to now that was a practice field. The only thing we had was two goalposts," Adams said. "That was where so many generations of incredible athletes came through the ranks. To have a beautiful stadium sitting on the same spot, it's hard to put words into that."

While Adams was a part of some of Huntsville's winningest teams, he also thinks about the setting that took place watching his brother take the field.

He remembers the athletes being 'larger than life' characters as he watched on. From there, he knew he wanted to be in that setting.

"My mindset was I couldn't wait for it to be my turn, being a Hornet meant everything," Adams said. "Being a Hornet was an identity and a sense of pride. That's what I think makes Huntsville so special."

Not only do the Hornets have a big beautiful stadium to play in, but a new shiny field house that holds a state-of-the-art weight room that overlooks the football field from the second floor. Underneath that is the new varsity football locker room.

While some might think this is just a common thing, it is a first for Huntsville to run right out to the stadium.

"To see the home side packed, it was some good stuff. What got me the most was when we introduced the kids and they came through the tunnel," Elliot said. "After the highlight video, I was ready to go. It felt like I was getting ready to play the game."

With the completion of the stadium, it also opens up a revenue stream for the district. Huntsville has now debuted its football field but in the coming months will open up the baseball and softball complex.

All three places are set up in a prime location to host playoff games for teams located up and down the I45 corridor.

Huntsville football will return for one last game in the new Huntsville ISD Stadium, for at least one more time, on Oct. 27 with a matchup against former rival Brenham.