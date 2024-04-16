‘It’s surreal,’ Arkansan Marquesha Davis selected as 11th WNBA Draft pick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For Marquesha Davis her dreams came true Monday night as she made her way on the national stage during the 2024 WNBA Draft when she was selected during the first round of picks.

Davis was born in McGehee, Arkansas, but graduated from Springdale High School and then spent time as an Arkansas Razorback before transferring to Ole Miss as a guard.

According to the Ole Miss Women’s Basketball website, she was a part of the First Team All-SEC, selected as a Gillom Award Finalist and started in all 33 games for the Rebels as a Senior.

Davis was selected as the 11th WNBA Draft pick by the New York Liberty during the first round. She said it felt very surreal.

“It’s like, I can’t believe that my dream is really coming true, but I was excited,” she said.

To other young people who share her hopes of making it to the WNBA or the professional level, she said to always stay true to your dreams.

“I would say to always believe in yourself and be confident in yourself and know you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Davis said.

Davis shared the special moment with her family and her high school basketball coach Heather Hunsucker.

“When her name got called I stood up put my hands on my head and started crying,” Hunsucker said. “The biggest message Marquesha sends us to never stop believing.”

With Davis set to be in the Big Apple, she plans to continue making big moves on the court.

“I look forward to going to training camp and just learning and doing what I do,” Davis said.

The WNBA season tips off on May 14.

