In surprising twist, Patriots re-signing Jalen Mills at new position

After initially being cut by the New England Patriots, it was revealed on Wednesday that cornerback Jalen Mills was re-signing with the team, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one-year, $6.1 million.

However, there was another nugget in the report that should pique the interest of every Patriots fan. Mills isn’t just returning to play cornerback, per Schultz. The veteran defensive back is reportedly expected to return to his old role as a safety for the Patriots defense.

That would essentially fill the void for the team left behind by retired defensive back Devin McCourty.

Jalen Mills is re-signing with the #Patriots, sources tell @theScore. The day after his official release, Mills accepts an offer to return. I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season. In 2020 w/the #Eagles, Mills had 74 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT at FS. pic.twitter.com/rYWRP38VH4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

As it stands, the Patriots’ primary corners are Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. That would potentially leave Mills and Kyle Dugger as the team’s top-two safeties, assuming the Patriots don’t make another move.

It’s a cost-effective signing that keeps a good player like Mills on the field, while also leaving the possibility open for the Patriots to make an even bigger signing, possibly at the wide receiver position, down the road.

