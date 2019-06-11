Surprising start to MLB All-Star Game voting for several Phillies originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Less than two weeks ago, there was the thought that the Phillies could have as many as five representatives at this year's All-Star Game in Cleveland (see story). The first look at the fan voting could paint a much different picture.

Major League Baseball released a look at how the voting is going during "The Primary" of its new system to vote players into the All-Star Game in Cleveland. Players must finish high enough in the voting in their respective position to move on to the "Starters Election" portion of the voting. Right now, only one member of the Phillies, J.T. Realmuto, would qualify and Cesar Hernandez is the team's leading vote-getter ... seriously.

Cesar Hernandez: 265,608, fourth among second basemen

Bryce Harper: 242,719, 11th among outfielders

J.T. Realmuto: 206,442, third among catchers

Jean Segura: 138,716, fifth among shortstop

Andrew McCutchen: 125,927, 15th among outfielders

Rhys Hoskins: 109,680, seventh among first basemen

Scott Kingery: 93,825, 19th among outfielders

Here's a look at where the NL voting stands as of Tuesday, June 11. The players in the shaded region will move on to the election to determine the All-Star Game starters.

Hernandez is the leading vote-getter for the Phillies with 265,608; that's 22,889 more than the six-time All-Star Harper. Right now, Realmuto is just 4,000 votes away from being knocked out of the Starters Election portion of the vote.

Voting will continue until the announcement on June 21, when a new vote will run for 28 hours on June 26, when the top vote-getters at each position will compete to see who will start the game. The All-Star reserves will then be announced on June 30 and will be selected, along with the pitchers, through a combination of "Player Ballot" choices and selections made by the commissioner's office. So, the Phillies could certainly receive a number of selections to the game this way, just not as starters.

With the way things look now, the Phillies need your help to have some representation in the starting lineup. Fans can vote at MLB.com, all 30 club sites, the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps and on Google search.

