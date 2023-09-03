Surprising presumed starters for Cardinals entering regular season

The Arizona Cardinals have cut their roster down and are now on the path of preparing for their season opener on the road against the Washington Commanders.

While head coach Jonathan Gannon refuses to name starters yet, the preseason depth chart and the playing rotation in the preseason give us an idea of what the starting lineup will look like.

There are a handful of surprises, based on expectations entering the offseason. Four projected starters were not expected to be starters when the offseason began.

QB Josh Dobbs

C Hjalte Froholdt

Aug 11, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Froholdt had four career starts and games at center in the NFL entering this offseason. When he was signed in free agency, it was assumed that the Cardinals would end up signing an established veteran center.

They never did until training camp and Froholdt never left the first-team offense. He looked good in the preseason and there is optimism for the position as the season starts.

DL Leki Fotu

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Fotu felt like could be an odd man out when the offseason began. He hadn’t done much in three seasons. Apparently, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis likes him because he went from small playing time last season to being the Cardinals’ starting nose tackle.

DL Jonathan Ledbeter

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ledbetter quietly had a decent season for the Cardinals last season, appearing in 14 games and starting three after playing in two career games before last season.

He was not someone anyone expected to even still be on the team, much less a starter with a new coaching staff.

