How surprising was Notre Dame’s 28-point win over USC?

Notre Dame beating USC was not a shocker. Notre Dame winning by 28 points with Caleb Williams throwing three first-half interceptions was a shocker.

We asked Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski for his reaction to this game.

His response:

“Surprised by the dominance, certainly. When you have one of the best couple of players in college football playing quarterback playing against you its kind of assumed that he’s going to turn it on like the great ones do. That just really never came. When USC finally started to make a run in the second half, Notre Dame’s offense came alive with Sam Hartman finding Chris Tyree for a long score before a J.D. Price kickoff return for a touchdown. The offense and special teams weren’t great for Notre Dame on Saturday but they certainly were timely and opportunistic.”

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire