The Surprising Meanings Behind Your Favorite Flowers

  • <p>Everyone knows the phrase, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." And sure, the name of a flower may not carry a whole lot of symbolism — but the meaning behind your favorite blooms can have a significant impact on the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g4122/valentines-day-gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's day gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's day gift</a>. You probably choose bouquets based on the types of flowers your recipient likes best, or whichever ones look or smell prettiest. Tulips, for example, are a quick impulse buy at your local grocery store. And roses, obviously, are a romantic gesture for special occasions. But both of these gifts are heavy with meaning.</p><p>Turns out, a rose is <em>not</em> simply a rose — it carries a powerful message to its recipient that can turn a regular old bunch of blooms into a beautiful expression of love, gratitude, or friendship. And as you probably know, there are different <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g1352/rose-color-meanings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meanings for different colored roses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meanings for different colored roses</a>. While many flowers are linked to romance and passion, you may be shocked to learn that some of the most popular ones actually symbolize negativity, anger, or loss. Before you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g2323/best-flower-delivery-service/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:buy delivery flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">buy delivery flowers </a>for a family member or your S.O. with accidental funereal connotations, check out these flower meanings from <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Victorian-Flower-Dictionary-Language-Companion/dp/0345532864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35201436%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Victorian Flower Dictionary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Victorian Flower Dictionary</a> </em>and <em><a href="http://www.almanac.com/content/flower-meanings-language-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Farmer's Almanac" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Farmer's Almanac</a></em><em>.</em></p>
    1/51

    The Surprising Meanings Behind Your Favorite Flowers

    Everyone knows the phrase, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." And sure, the name of a flower may not carry a whole lot of symbolism — but the meaning behind your favorite blooms can have a significant impact on the Valentine's day gift. You probably choose bouquets based on the types of flowers your recipient likes best, or whichever ones look or smell prettiest. Tulips, for example, are a quick impulse buy at your local grocery store. And roses, obviously, are a romantic gesture for special occasions. But both of these gifts are heavy with meaning.

    Turns out, a rose is not simply a rose — it carries a powerful message to its recipient that can turn a regular old bunch of blooms into a beautiful expression of love, gratitude, or friendship. And as you probably know, there are different meanings for different colored roses. While many flowers are linked to romance and passion, you may be shocked to learn that some of the most popular ones actually symbolize negativity, anger, or loss. Before you buy delivery flowers for a family member or your S.O. with accidental funereal connotations, check out these flower meanings from A Victorian Flower Dictionary and The Farmer's Almanac.

  • <p>These flowers grow in the mud. Each night, they return to the mud, and then miraculously re-bloom in the morning. In many Eastern cultures, they signify rebirth, self-regeneration, purity, and enlightenment. </p>
    2/51

    Lotus

    These flowers grow in the mud. Each night, they return to the mud, and then miraculously re-bloom in the morning. In many Eastern cultures, they signify rebirth, self-regeneration, purity, and enlightenment.

  • <p>Lily bouquets are some of the cheeriest ones available — and they have a bright symbolism too. Keep in mind that different colored lilies have different meanings. White ones signify purity, pink ones signify prosperity, red ones signify passion, orange ones signify pride, and yellow ones signify gratitude. </p>
    3/51

    Lily

    Lily bouquets are some of the cheeriest ones available — and they have a bright symbolism too. Keep in mind that different colored lilies have different meanings. White ones signify purity, pink ones signify prosperity, red ones signify passion, orange ones signify pride, and yellow ones signify gratitude.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These ruffly flowers may be the stuff of high school secret admirers, but they work for a lover on a budget. If you pick up one of these blooms, choose white ("sweet and lovely") or pink ("I will never forget you"). But stay away from other colors. The two-toned version means "I cannot be with you," and the yellow ones signify "disdain." Not exactly a crush-worthy sentiment. </p>
    4/51

    Carnation

    These ruffly flowers may be the stuff of high school secret admirers, but they work for a lover on a budget. If you pick up one of these blooms, choose white ("sweet and lovely") or pink ("I will never forget you"). But stay away from other colors. The two-toned version means "I cannot be with you," and the yellow ones signify "disdain." Not exactly a crush-worthy sentiment.

  • <p>These stunning blooms often festoon the trees as spring arrives, getting everyone who sees them excited for the season to come. That's why it's only logical that they signify a love of nature. </p>
    5/51

    Magnolia

    These stunning blooms often festoon the trees as spring arrives, getting everyone who sees them excited for the season to come. That's why it's only logical that they signify a love of nature.

  • <p>When you hear the name, you probably think of the <em>Black Dahlia. </em>Well, never fear. These ruffled flowers stand for dignity and pomp, so they would feel right at home at a momentous occasion like a graduation or new job. </p>
    6/51

    Dahlia

    When you hear the name, you probably think of the Black Dahlia. Well, never fear. These ruffled flowers stand for dignity and pomp, so they would feel right at home at a momentous occasion like a graduation or new job.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These regal blooms have long stood for royalty, but also for wisdom and respect. And their opulent-looking blooms sure suggest the same. That means it's definitely a compliment if you receive a bouquet of irises.</p>
    7/51

    Iris

    These regal blooms have long stood for royalty, but also for wisdom and respect. And their opulent-looking blooms sure suggest the same. That means it's definitely a compliment if you receive a bouquet of irises.

  • <p>This probably comes as news to exactly no one, but red roses are some of the most romantic flowers out there. These are the perfect bloom for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day</a>, representing love and desire. </p>
    8/51

    Red Roses

    This probably comes as news to exactly no one, but red roses are some of the most romantic flowers out there. These are the perfect bloom for Valentine's Day, representing love and desire.

  • <p>Daisies are the first level of Girl Scouts so it's only fitting that they represent innocence. And with their cheery, sunny little faces, the symbolism definitely makes sense. </p>
    9/51

    Daisy

    Daisies are the first level of Girl Scouts so it's only fitting that they represent innocence. And with their cheery, sunny little faces, the symbolism definitely makes sense.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Legend has it that when Spanish explorers reached the Americas, they thought <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a32638/sunflower-fun-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunflowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunflowers</a> were made of real gold. Can you blame them? Of course, they were wrong. That's where the sunflower got its symbolism of "false riches." </p>
    10/51

    Sunflower

    Legend has it that when Spanish explorers reached the Americas, they thought sunflowers were made of real gold. Can you blame them? Of course, they were wrong. That's where the sunflower got its symbolism of "false riches."

  • <p>Red roses aren't the only flower with a romantic meaning, so you don't have to totally splurge to show your dedication. Red tulips are also considered a declaration of love, and they're especially gorgeous in the spring. </p>
    11/51

    Red Tulips

    Red roses aren't the only flower with a romantic meaning, so you don't have to totally splurge to show your dedication. Red tulips are also considered a declaration of love, and they're especially gorgeous in the spring.

  • <p>Depending on its color, salvia can have several different meanings. Blue salvia (like this one) means "thinking of you," but in red, it means "forever mine." So if you're adding salvia to a sweetheart's bouquet, watch your colors!</p>
    12/51

    Salvia

    Depending on its color, salvia can have several different meanings. Blue salvia (like this one) means "thinking of you," but in red, it means "forever mine." So if you're adding salvia to a sweetheart's bouquet, watch your colors!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><em>The Sound of Music</em> fans already know the song, but did you know the meaning behind it? Edelweiss stand for courage and devotion, probably because they thrive in harsh Alpine conditions. </p>
    13/51

    Edelweiss

    The Sound of Music fans already know the song, but did you know the meaning behind it? Edelweiss stand for courage and devotion, probably because they thrive in harsh Alpine conditions.

  • <p>These assertive blooms look like they're just bursting with excitement, which may be why they signify pride. They look like they just accomplished something and can't wait to share it. </p>
    14/51

    Amaryllis

    These assertive blooms look like they're just bursting with excitement, which may be why they signify pride. They look like they just accomplished something and can't wait to share it.

  • <p>If you need the perfect bloom to add to a wedding bouquet, look no further than myrtle. It stands for good luck and love in a marriage, so there's no better flower to carry down the aisle. </p>
    15/51

    Myrtle

    If you need the perfect bloom to add to a wedding bouquet, look no further than myrtle. It stands for good luck and love in a marriage, so there's no better flower to carry down the aisle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rosemary signifies remembrance, perhaps because it's said to enhance memory. Folk medicine says to wear a sprig of rosemary in your hair to help your recall, or brew some rosemary tea to do the same. We'll drink to that! </p>
    16/51

    Rosemary

    Rosemary signifies remembrance, perhaps because it's said to enhance memory. Folk medicine says to wear a sprig of rosemary in your hair to help your recall, or brew some rosemary tea to do the same. We'll drink to that!

  • <p>Not only does hibiscus taste delicious in teas and desserts, it also symbolizes delicate beauty. They're also commonly found in Hawaiian hula symbology, since they're the state's official flower. </p>
    17/51

    Hibiscus

    Not only does hibiscus taste delicious in teas and desserts, it also symbolizes delicate beauty. They're also commonly found in Hawaiian hula symbology, since they're the state's official flower.

  • <p>Derived from the French word "pansée," this bloom means thoughtfulness and remembrance. That may be why you often see them planted at funeral plots. They're also hardy little plants, so they work well for those of us who have, um, less-than-green thumbs. </p>
    18/51

    Pansy

    Derived from the French word "pansée," this bloom means thoughtfulness and remembrance. That may be why you often see them planted at funeral plots. They're also hardy little plants, so they work well for those of us who have, um, less-than-green thumbs.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>From their wonderful scent to their beautiful purple hue, a bouquet of lavender is a message of devotion. It also has calming aromatherapy properties, so a bouquet of lavender may make an excellent gift for a student or anyone in your life who needs some relaxation.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705663/how-to-grow-lavender/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Grow Lavender Anywhere — Even Indoors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Grow Lavender Anywhere — Even Indoors </a></p>
    19/51

    Lavender

    From their wonderful scent to their beautiful purple hue, a bouquet of lavender is a message of devotion. It also has calming aromatherapy properties, so a bouquet of lavender may make an excellent gift for a student or anyone in your life who needs some relaxation.

    RELATED: How to Grow Lavender Anywhere — Even Indoors

  • <p>It may be tricky to spell, but the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705668/growing-mums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chrysanthemum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chrysanthemum</a> has a simple message: honesty. They also look lovely as part of a fall bouquet and because they can withstand cool temperatures, often appear in autumn landscaping. </p>
    20/51

    Chrysanthemum

    It may be tricky to spell, but the chrysanthemum has a simple message: honesty. They also look lovely as part of a fall bouquet and because they can withstand cool temperatures, often appear in autumn landscaping.

  • <p>The name of the flower likely comes from an Old English poem by John Gay about a woman by that name. It probably came over during Colonial times, when the settlers sewed the wildflower on the plains where it's now abundant today. The flowers stand for justice, which is a sentiment we can all get behind. </p>
    21/51

    Black-Eyed Susan

    The name of the flower likely comes from an Old English poem by John Gay about a woman by that name. It probably came over during Colonial times, when the settlers sewed the wildflower on the plains where it's now abundant today. The flowers stand for justice, which is a sentiment we can all get behind.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gift these cheery yellow blooms to someone celebrating a new job, a new home, or a new addition to their family. Daffodils symbolize "new beginnings," so they couldn't be more perfect for any of these occasions. </p>
    22/51

    Daffodil

    Gift these cheery yellow blooms to someone celebrating a new job, a new home, or a new addition to their family. Daffodils symbolize "new beginnings," so they couldn't be more perfect for any of these occasions.

  • <p>While they are one of the bolder blooms in a garden, these flowers are actually sentimental. In fact, they serve as a reminder to never forget absent friends. Send them to someone you love who lives far away, for a nice thinking-of-you gift. </p>
    23/51

    Zinnia

    While they are one of the bolder blooms in a garden, these flowers are actually sentimental. In fact, they serve as a reminder to never forget absent friends. Send them to someone you love who lives far away, for a nice thinking-of-you gift.

  • <p>The meaning of these gorgeous flowers varies depending on the hue. Purple lilacs represent the first emotions of love while magenta lilacs symbolize love and passion, perfect for a more serious lover. </p>
    24/51

    Lilac

    The meaning of these gorgeous flowers varies depending on the hue. Purple lilacs represent the first emotions of love while magenta lilacs symbolize love and passion, perfect for a more serious lover.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These pretty little bell-shaped flowers carry a message that's just as innocent as they look. They stand for purity, happiness, luck, and humility. Though they smell delicious, don't be fooled: These flowers aren't edible.</p>
    25/51

    Lily-of-the-Valley

    These pretty little bell-shaped flowers carry a message that's just as innocent as they look. They stand for purity, happiness, luck, and humility. Though they smell delicious, don't be fooled: These flowers aren't edible.

  • <p>These early risers greet the day with beauty, and they'll take over your yard entirely if you aren't careful. The clingers also represent affection. One look at their smiling faces and it's not hard to see why. </p>
    26/51

    Morning Glory

    These early risers greet the day with beauty, and they'll take over your yard entirely if you aren't careful. The clingers also represent affection. One look at their smiling faces and it's not hard to see why.

  • <p>Oddly enough, these sweet, many-petaled blooms represented "anger" to Victorians. Today, however, peonies are linked to romance, marriage, and even bashfulness.</p><p> <strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705642/how-to-grow-your-own-gorgeous-peonies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Grow Your Own Gorgeous Peonies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Grow Your Own Gorgeous Peonies</a></p>
    27/51

    Peony

    Oddly enough, these sweet, many-petaled blooms represented "anger" to Victorians. Today, however, peonies are linked to romance, marriage, and even bashfulness.

    RELATED: How to Grow Your Own Gorgeous Peonies

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>They're the first signs of spring, so it makes sense that crocuses symbolize youthful happiness. It's also the way we feel when we see them start peeking through the snow at the first bit of warmth. </p>
    28/51

    Purple Crocus

    They're the first signs of spring, so it makes sense that crocuses symbolize youthful happiness. It's also the way we feel when we see them start peeking through the snow at the first bit of warmth.

  • <p>Though a symbol of rest and relaxation today (think: chamomile tea), this flower signified "energy in adversity" in the 19th century. These days, maybe you can combine the two while enjoying your morning cup of tea and getting ready to face the day. </p>
    29/51

    Chamomile

    Though a symbol of rest and relaxation today (think: chamomile tea), this flower signified "energy in adversity" in the 19th century. These days, maybe you can combine the two while enjoying your morning cup of tea and getting ready to face the day.

  • <p>Maybe it comes as no surprise, given the name, but the symbolism behind snapdragons isn't exactly friendly. They stand for deception, so you may not want to give these to your main squeeze for Valentine's Day. </p>
    30/51

    Snapdragons

    Maybe it comes as no surprise, given the name, but the symbolism behind snapdragons isn't exactly friendly. They stand for deception, so you may not want to give these to your main squeeze for Valentine's Day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You probably already know this one because of Veterans Day: The red poppy represents "remembrance." That's why people wear poppies pinned to their lapels on that day. </p>
    31/51

    Red Poppy

    You probably already know this one because of Veterans Day: The red poppy represents "remembrance." That's why people wear poppies pinned to their lapels on that day.

  • <p>The purple version of this bloom means "please forgive me," which originates from the myth of Apollo and Hyacinthus (the former accidentally killed the latter). The perfect "I'm sorry" flower, don't ya think?</p>
    32/51

    Purple Hyacinth

    The purple version of this bloom means "please forgive me," which originates from the myth of Apollo and Hyacinthus (the former accidentally killed the latter). The perfect "I'm sorry" flower, don't ya think?

  • <p>Another quirky bloom with a traditional message that might surprise you: Yarrow symbolizes love. While the weedy look of this one might not look perfectly suited for a formal bouquet, remember the symbol next time your kid picks you some wildflowers. </p>
    33/51

    Yarrow

    Another quirky bloom with a traditional message that might surprise you: Yarrow symbolizes love. While the weedy look of this one might not look perfectly suited for a formal bouquet, remember the symbol next time your kid picks you some wildflowers.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Yes, it's all in the name! Forget-me-nots ask that you forget-me-not. A faraway friend would surely appreciate these delicate blossoms. </p>
    34/51

    Forget-Me-Not

    Yes, it's all in the name! Forget-me-nots ask that you forget-me-not. A faraway friend would surely appreciate these delicate blossoms.

  • <p>These blooms take their name from the Greek word for wind (<em>anemos</em>) since their lives are so short. In modern times, they symbolize fragility. Because they're so short-lived, these pretty little flowers are best appreciated in the garden. </p>
    35/51

    Anemone

    These blooms take their name from the Greek word for wind (anemos) since their lives are so short. In modern times, they symbolize fragility. Because they're so short-lived, these pretty little flowers are best appreciated in the garden.

  • <p>The Victorians labeled this flower "beware," — which is actually appropriate since they're quite poisonous. If you don't plan to eat them, they make a beautiful addition to your landscaping. </p>
    36/51

    Rhododendron

    The Victorians labeled this flower "beware," — which is actually appropriate since they're quite poisonous. If you don't plan to eat them, they make a beautiful addition to your landscaping.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These yellow puffballs look friendly, but they carry a sinister message: "I declare war on you." If you're not ready to rumble, leave tansy out of your bouquet!</p>
    37/51

    Tansy

    These yellow puffballs look friendly, but they carry a sinister message: "I declare war on you." If you're not ready to rumble, leave tansy out of your bouquet!

  • <p>Due to their prominent place in religious ceremonies throughout history, these petite purple flowers mean "pray for me." They can also represent protection against evil, which may be why they showed up in those ceremonies in the first place. </p>
    38/51

    Verbena

    Due to their prominent place in religious ceremonies throughout history, these petite purple flowers mean "pray for me." They can also represent protection against evil, which may be why they showed up in those ceremonies in the first place.

  • <p>Before you get out the RoundUp, take a second to look at the flowers sprouting from your clover. They frequently pop up in the yard, reminding you that others are always thinking of you.</p>
    39/51

    White Clover

    Before you get out the RoundUp, take a second to look at the flowers sprouting from your clover. They frequently pop up in the yard, reminding you that others are always thinking of you.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Loyalty, devotion, faithfulness. What's not to love about the lovely little violet? Those are sentiments just about everyone can appreciate. </p>
    40/51

    Violet

    Loyalty, devotion, faithfulness. What's not to love about the lovely little violet? Those are sentiments just about everyone can appreciate.

  • <p>These impressive, lush flowers were beloved by the Victorians who gave them the meaning "my destiny is in your hands." Tailor the flower's color to your relationship: White camellia should be given to someone you like, pink camellia is for someone you miss, and red camellia is best for a significant other. </p>
    41/51

    Camellia

    These impressive, lush flowers were beloved by the Victorians who gave them the meaning "my destiny is in your hands." Tailor the flower's color to your relationship: White camellia should be given to someone you like, pink camellia is for someone you miss, and red camellia is best for a significant other.

  • <p>This blue-purple bloom represents cleanliness and sacrifice. Anyone who struggles to declutter knows that these two concepts are completely intertwined. Besides, don't they look just like a feather duster? </p>
    42/51

    Hyssop

    This blue-purple bloom represents cleanliness and sacrifice. Anyone who struggles to declutter knows that these two concepts are completely intertwined. Besides, don't they look just like a feather duster?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>There's a reason this fragrant flower often shows up in perfume. Its scent is as intoxicating as its message: sweet love. </p>
    43/51

    White Jasmine

    There's a reason this fragrant flower often shows up in perfume. Its scent is as intoxicating as its message: sweet love.

  • <p>A cornflower (or "Bachelor's button") carries a fond single blessing with every blue bloom. Give these as a good-luck charm, because they're especially linked to wealth and good fortune. </p>
    44/51

    Cornflower

    A cornflower (or "Bachelor's button") carries a fond single blessing with every blue bloom. Give these as a good-luck charm, because they're especially linked to wealth and good fortune.

  • <p>Roses aren't the only passionate flower in your garden. Heliotrope represents eternal love, too. These also show up in perfume, thanks to their sweet smell. </p>
    45/51

    Heliotrope

    Roses aren't the only passionate flower in your garden. Heliotrope represents eternal love, too. These also show up in perfume, thanks to their sweet smell.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Don't let its delicate appearance fool you — this flower means ambition, perhaps because the flowers bloom on tall stalks stretching toward the sky. Perhaps we should rename it the <em>Lean In</em> flower?</p>
    46/51

    Hollyhock

    Don't let its delicate appearance fool you — this flower means ambition, perhaps because the flowers bloom on tall stalks stretching toward the sky. Perhaps we should rename it the Lean In flower?

  • <p>Though some of us know this herb for its calming properties, this bloom has a more active meaning: readiness. If you've got valerian in your wildflower bouquet, you're prepared for anything. </p>
    47/51

    Valerian

    Though some of us know this herb for its calming properties, this bloom has a more active meaning: readiness. If you've got valerian in your wildflower bouquet, you're prepared for anything.

  • <p>Delicate, intricate, and a little sensual, sweetpeas represent pleasure. They've also been used as a thank-you flower, or as a way to bid someone goodbye after a pleasant visit. </p>
    48/51

    Sweetpea

    Delicate, intricate, and a little sensual, sweetpeas represent pleasure. They've also been used as a thank-you flower, or as a way to bid someone goodbye after a pleasant visit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These sweetly-scented flowers are another sign of devotion, representing strong bonds of love. And with their intoxicating scent, sweet center, and lusty tendrils, we can definitely see where the name comes from. </p>
    49/51

    Honeysuckle

    These sweetly-scented flowers are another sign of devotion, representing strong bonds of love. And with their intoxicating scent, sweet center, and lusty tendrils, we can definitely see where the name comes from.

  • <p>It might not be ideal for the allergy-prone, but this bloom represents "encouragement." Maybe encourage your kids to leave this one out in the field, to avoid getting the sniffles. </p>
    50/51

    Goldenrod

    It might not be ideal for the allergy-prone, but this bloom represents "encouragement." Maybe encourage your kids to leave this one out in the field, to avoid getting the sniffles.

  • <p>These unusual flowers carry a patriotic meaning, proving that pride can come in many shapes and colors. It can also represent conquest, perhaps because of its assertive celebratory color and leaves that look like shields. </p>
    51/51

    Nasturtium

    These unusual flowers carry a patriotic meaning, proving that pride can come in many shapes and colors. It can also represent conquest, perhaps because of its assertive celebratory color and leaves that look like shields.

<p>Everyone knows the phrase, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." And sure, the name of a flower may not carry a whole lot of symbolism — but the meaning behind your favorite blooms can have a significant impact on the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g4122/valentines-day-gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's day gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's day gift</a>. You probably choose bouquets based on the types of flowers your recipient likes best, or whichever ones look or smell prettiest. Tulips, for example, are a quick impulse buy at your local grocery store. And roses, obviously, are a romantic gesture for special occasions. But both of these gifts are heavy with meaning.</p><p>Turns out, a rose is <em>not</em> simply a rose — it carries a powerful message to its recipient that can turn a regular old bunch of blooms into a beautiful expression of love, gratitude, or friendship. And as you probably know, there are different <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g1352/rose-color-meanings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meanings for different colored roses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meanings for different colored roses</a>. While many flowers are linked to romance and passion, you may be shocked to learn that some of the most popular ones actually symbolize negativity, anger, or loss. Before you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g2323/best-flower-delivery-service/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:buy delivery flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">buy delivery flowers </a>for a family member or your S.O. with accidental funereal connotations, check out these flower meanings from <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Victorian-Flower-Dictionary-Language-Companion/dp/0345532864?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35201436%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Victorian Flower Dictionary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Victorian Flower Dictionary</a> </em>and <em><a href="http://www.almanac.com/content/flower-meanings-language-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Farmer's Almanac" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Farmer's Almanac</a></em><em>.</em></p>
<p>These flowers grow in the mud. Each night, they return to the mud, and then miraculously re-bloom in the morning. In many Eastern cultures, they signify rebirth, self-regeneration, purity, and enlightenment. </p>
<p>Lily bouquets are some of the cheeriest ones available — and they have a bright symbolism too. Keep in mind that different colored lilies have different meanings. White ones signify purity, pink ones signify prosperity, red ones signify passion, orange ones signify pride, and yellow ones signify gratitude. </p>
<p>These ruffly flowers may be the stuff of high school secret admirers, but they work for a lover on a budget. If you pick up one of these blooms, choose white ("sweet and lovely") or pink ("I will never forget you"). But stay away from other colors. The two-toned version means "I cannot be with you," and the yellow ones signify "disdain." Not exactly a crush-worthy sentiment. </p>
<p>These stunning blooms often festoon the trees as spring arrives, getting everyone who sees them excited for the season to come. That's why it's only logical that they signify a love of nature. </p>
<p>When you hear the name, you probably think of the <em>Black Dahlia. </em>Well, never fear. These ruffled flowers stand for dignity and pomp, so they would feel right at home at a momentous occasion like a graduation or new job. </p>
<p>These regal blooms have long stood for royalty, but also for wisdom and respect. And their opulent-looking blooms sure suggest the same. That means it's definitely a compliment if you receive a bouquet of irises.</p>
<p>This probably comes as news to exactly no one, but red roses are some of the most romantic flowers out there. These are the perfect bloom for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day</a>, representing love and desire. </p>
<p>Daisies are the first level of Girl Scouts so it's only fitting that they represent innocence. And with their cheery, sunny little faces, the symbolism definitely makes sense. </p>
<p>Legend has it that when Spanish explorers reached the Americas, they thought <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a32638/sunflower-fun-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunflowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunflowers</a> were made of real gold. Can you blame them? Of course, they were wrong. That's where the sunflower got its symbolism of "false riches." </p>
<p>Red roses aren't the only flower with a romantic meaning, so you don't have to totally splurge to show your dedication. Red tulips are also considered a declaration of love, and they're especially gorgeous in the spring. </p>
<p>Depending on its color, salvia can have several different meanings. Blue salvia (like this one) means "thinking of you," but in red, it means "forever mine." So if you're adding salvia to a sweetheart's bouquet, watch your colors!</p>
<p><em>The Sound of Music</em> fans already know the song, but did you know the meaning behind it? Edelweiss stand for courage and devotion, probably because they thrive in harsh Alpine conditions. </p>
<p>These assertive blooms look like they're just bursting with excitement, which may be why they signify pride. They look like they just accomplished something and can't wait to share it. </p>
<p>If you need the perfect bloom to add to a wedding bouquet, look no further than myrtle. It stands for good luck and love in a marriage, so there's no better flower to carry down the aisle. </p>
<p>Rosemary signifies remembrance, perhaps because it's said to enhance memory. Folk medicine says to wear a sprig of rosemary in your hair to help your recall, or brew some rosemary tea to do the same. We'll drink to that! </p>
<p>Not only does hibiscus taste delicious in teas and desserts, it also symbolizes delicate beauty. They're also commonly found in Hawaiian hula symbology, since they're the state's official flower. </p>
<p>Derived from the French word "pansée," this bloom means thoughtfulness and remembrance. That may be why you often see them planted at funeral plots. They're also hardy little plants, so they work well for those of us who have, um, less-than-green thumbs. </p>
<p>From their wonderful scent to their beautiful purple hue, a bouquet of lavender is a message of devotion. It also has calming aromatherapy properties, so a bouquet of lavender may make an excellent gift for a student or anyone in your life who needs some relaxation.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705663/how-to-grow-lavender/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Grow Lavender Anywhere — Even Indoors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Grow Lavender Anywhere — Even Indoors </a></p>
<p>It may be tricky to spell, but the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705668/growing-mums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chrysanthemum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chrysanthemum</a> has a simple message: honesty. They also look lovely as part of a fall bouquet and because they can withstand cool temperatures, often appear in autumn landscaping. </p>
<p>The name of the flower likely comes from an Old English poem by John Gay about a woman by that name. It probably came over during Colonial times, when the settlers sewed the wildflower on the plains where it's now abundant today. The flowers stand for justice, which is a sentiment we can all get behind. </p>
<p>Gift these cheery yellow blooms to someone celebrating a new job, a new home, or a new addition to their family. Daffodils symbolize "new beginnings," so they couldn't be more perfect for any of these occasions. </p>
<p>While they are one of the bolder blooms in a garden, these flowers are actually sentimental. In fact, they serve as a reminder to never forget absent friends. Send them to someone you love who lives far away, for a nice thinking-of-you gift. </p>
<p>The meaning of these gorgeous flowers varies depending on the hue. Purple lilacs represent the first emotions of love while magenta lilacs symbolize love and passion, perfect for a more serious lover. </p>
<p>These pretty little bell-shaped flowers carry a message that's just as innocent as they look. They stand for purity, happiness, luck, and humility. Though they smell delicious, don't be fooled: These flowers aren't edible.</p>
<p>These early risers greet the day with beauty, and they'll take over your yard entirely if you aren't careful. The clingers also represent affection. One look at their smiling faces and it's not hard to see why. </p>
<p>Oddly enough, these sweet, many-petaled blooms represented "anger" to Victorians. Today, however, peonies are linked to romance, marriage, and even bashfulness.</p><p> <strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705642/how-to-grow-your-own-gorgeous-peonies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Grow Your Own Gorgeous Peonies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Grow Your Own Gorgeous Peonies</a></p>
<p>They're the first signs of spring, so it makes sense that crocuses symbolize youthful happiness. It's also the way we feel when we see them start peeking through the snow at the first bit of warmth. </p>
<p>Though a symbol of rest and relaxation today (think: chamomile tea), this flower signified "energy in adversity" in the 19th century. These days, maybe you can combine the two while enjoying your morning cup of tea and getting ready to face the day. </p>
<p>Maybe it comes as no surprise, given the name, but the symbolism behind snapdragons isn't exactly friendly. They stand for deception, so you may not want to give these to your main squeeze for Valentine's Day. </p>
<p>You probably already know this one because of Veterans Day: The red poppy represents "remembrance." That's why people wear poppies pinned to their lapels on that day. </p>
<p>The purple version of this bloom means "please forgive me," which originates from the myth of Apollo and Hyacinthus (the former accidentally killed the latter). The perfect "I'm sorry" flower, don't ya think?</p>
<p>Another quirky bloom with a traditional message that might surprise you: Yarrow symbolizes love. While the weedy look of this one might not look perfectly suited for a formal bouquet, remember the symbol next time your kid picks you some wildflowers. </p>
<p>Yes, it's all in the name! Forget-me-nots ask that you forget-me-not. A faraway friend would surely appreciate these delicate blossoms. </p>
<p>These blooms take their name from the Greek word for wind (<em>anemos</em>) since their lives are so short. In modern times, they symbolize fragility. Because they're so short-lived, these pretty little flowers are best appreciated in the garden. </p>
<p>The Victorians labeled this flower "beware," — which is actually appropriate since they're quite poisonous. If you don't plan to eat them, they make a beautiful addition to your landscaping. </p>
<p>These yellow puffballs look friendly, but they carry a sinister message: "I declare war on you." If you're not ready to rumble, leave tansy out of your bouquet!</p>
<p>Due to their prominent place in religious ceremonies throughout history, these petite purple flowers mean "pray for me." They can also represent protection against evil, which may be why they showed up in those ceremonies in the first place. </p>
<p>Before you get out the RoundUp, take a second to look at the flowers sprouting from your clover. They frequently pop up in the yard, reminding you that others are always thinking of you.</p>
<p>Loyalty, devotion, faithfulness. What's not to love about the lovely little violet? Those are sentiments just about everyone can appreciate. </p>
<p>These impressive, lush flowers were beloved by the Victorians who gave them the meaning "my destiny is in your hands." Tailor the flower's color to your relationship: White camellia should be given to someone you like, pink camellia is for someone you miss, and red camellia is best for a significant other. </p>
<p>This blue-purple bloom represents cleanliness and sacrifice. Anyone who struggles to declutter knows that these two concepts are completely intertwined. Besides, don't they look just like a feather duster? </p>
<p>There's a reason this fragrant flower often shows up in perfume. Its scent is as intoxicating as its message: sweet love. </p>
<p>A cornflower (or "Bachelor's button") carries a fond single blessing with every blue bloom. Give these as a good-luck charm, because they're especially linked to wealth and good fortune. </p>
<p>Roses aren't the only passionate flower in your garden. Heliotrope represents eternal love, too. These also show up in perfume, thanks to their sweet smell. </p>
<p>Don't let its delicate appearance fool you — this flower means ambition, perhaps because the flowers bloom on tall stalks stretching toward the sky. Perhaps we should rename it the <em>Lean In</em> flower?</p>
<p>Though some of us know this herb for its calming properties, this bloom has a more active meaning: readiness. If you've got valerian in your wildflower bouquet, you're prepared for anything. </p>
<p>Delicate, intricate, and a little sensual, sweetpeas represent pleasure. They've also been used as a thank-you flower, or as a way to bid someone goodbye after a pleasant visit. </p>
<p>These sweetly-scented flowers are another sign of devotion, representing strong bonds of love. And with their intoxicating scent, sweet center, and lusty tendrils, we can definitely see where the name comes from. </p>
<p>It might not be ideal for the allergy-prone, but this bloom represents "encouragement." Maybe encourage your kids to leave this one out in the field, to avoid getting the sniffles. </p>
<p>These unusual flowers carry a patriotic meaning, proving that pride can come in many shapes and colors. It can also represent conquest, perhaps because of its assertive celebratory color and leaves that look like shields. </p>

Peonies once represented anger (but today, we'd love to get them in a bouquet).

Recommended Stories