Surprising Iowa State football among a group that can crash SEC defectors' farewell party

I don’t know how the Big 12 standings will shake out, but this is fact: Iowa State staying in first place will mean beating a ranked opponent for the first time since the Cyclones beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 in 2021.

That’s just one result that will keep Matt Campbell’s Iowa State (5-3, 4-1 Big 12) program alive in what’s become an NCAA basketball tournament-like "survive and advance" sprint to the finish.

No. 23 Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium at 6 p.m., Saturday.

Sixth-ranked Texas, also in Ames, on Nov. 18.

Just-out-of-the-rankings and underappreciated Kansas State, in Manhattan, on Nov. 25.

Throw in the Cyclones’ Nov. 11 game at BYU, and that’s a foursome with a 24-11 cumulative record – the toughest stretch for anyone calling themselves a Big 12 title contender.

Iowa State's Eli Sanders is among the players eager to start what will be a huge month of November.

Here’s what’s left for the other four teams that enter college football’s Week 10 with 4-1 conference records:

OKLAHOMA (4-1, 7-1): At Oklahoma State (6-2), home against West Virginia (5-3), at BYU (5-3), and home against TCU (4-4). Cumulative overall record of opponents – 20-12.

OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1, 6-2): Home against No. 11 Oklahoma (7-1), at UCF (3-5), at Houston (3-5), home against BYU (5-3). Cumulative overall record of opponents – 18-14.

TEXAS (4-1, 7-1): Home against Kansas State (6-2), at TCU (4-4), at Iowa State (5-3), home against Texas Tech (3-5). Cumulative overall record of opponents – 18-14.

KANSAS STATE (4-1, 6-2): At No 6 Texas (7-1), home against Baylor (3-5), at No. 23 Kansas (6-2), home against Iowa State (5-3). Cumulative overall record of opponents: 21-11.

Sure, the Big 12 may finish like we thought it would – with Texas and Oklahoma showing up on Dec. 2 at Jerry World to see which SEC-bound team wins the conference championship. That’s a nightmare Big 12 administrators probably don’t want, but it’s possible.

For Iowa State to be a part of maybe crashing the defectors’ farewell tour after winning just one of nine conference games in 2022?

“Feels great,” running back Cartevious Norton said after Saturday’s victory at Baylor, “especially after last year, when there weren’t meaningful games in November.

“That’s made this very special.”

What does the Register’s Iowa State text group say about all this?

What’s this mean for the Big 12 with respect to the College Football Playoffs?

The Big 12 is the only Power 5 conference without an unbeaten team, so keep that in mind when you see the CFP’s first poll Tuesday night. This, too, is significant: Texas and Oklahoma are the highest-ranked conference teams, according to the coaches and Associated Press polls. Having a Big 12 CFP qualifier probably starts with Texas and Oklahoma winning out, and this includes a rematch in the conference championship (the Sooners beat Texas 34-30 earlier this year). Worth noting is that no two-loss team has made the playoffs.

With such a young team, how do the coaches keep the team from getting caught up in the hype and possible distraction that can occur from them being in a tie for first place?

Quarterback Rocco Becht will be a leader in keeping young players grounded for Iowa State's big month of November.

Let’s turn that question around a smidge. Coach Matt Campbell, his staff and veteran players kept the team together after the head-scratcher of a loss at Ohio. CMC knows what buttons to push, and in this case he definitely hit the right postgame note: “The simplicity of it is that I thought their kids wanted it more ... At the end of the day, to win a football game, I don’t care who it is or where it is, your physicality has to show up. Your want-to has to show up. (Ohio) was the more physical team.” Campbell needed to get the attention not only of veterans, but also the young players. They reacted positively after those stinging remarks. I’m guessing they’re focused on what’s in front of them the remainder of this season.

I wonder what that guy who embarrassed himself by saying Campbell is on the hot seat is feeling right now?

The Register correctly chose not to publish that video after the Ohio game. This isn’t the first time publicity-seeking stuff has happened, but I now feel it’s appropriate to make this point: Campbell ain’t on anyone’s hot seat. Never has been, and I really doubt he ever will be while at Iowa State. He enters the Kansas game with a 51-45 overall coaching record at Iowa State. He's five wins shy of breaking Dan McCarney’s 12-season total of 95. He’s that close in just seven-plus seasons. Hot seat? Emphatically no. As for the person in the video? Some people have a need for a few moments of fame, which in this case was infamy.

Will T.J. Tampa play against Kansas?

NCAA rule book’s targeting section states that fouls in the first half result in “disqualification for the remainder of the game.” With 55 seconds remaining in the first half, the preseason Big 12 first-teamer was called for targeting against Baylor receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. The fact that it happened in the first half, albeit late in the first half, meant only second-half ejection. If the targeting happened in the second half, he’d be ejected for the remainder of that game, and the first half of the next game. Bottom line: Tampa is available for all 60 minutes against Kansas.

