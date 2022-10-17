Surprising Giants have MetLife Stadium rocking like never before

The New York Giants have called on their fans to get loud several times this year, and each time the Big Blue faithful have responded.

But fans took it to a different level on Sunday during a 24-20 upset of the Baltimore Ravens. Following an interception by safety Julian Love late in the fourth quarter, it went from loud to deafening.

“The stadium was rocking; somebody said that they had never heard the stadium so loud before after the pick and I couldn’t tell because I partially blacked out from the moment of just the excitement of it all,” Love told reporters.

For running back Saquon Barkley, who’s been through a lot of down years in his time with the Giants, the change is welcomed.

“But like the stadium was jumping. The stadium was so loud you could really feel the energy from the fans, and it wasn’t always necessarily like that in the first couple of years,” he said. “We weren’t doing a really good job of going out there and winning games. Obviously, we are doing that now. It’s New York City. We got some of the greatest fans from New York and New Jersey. Like I said, I want to go out there and give them something to be proud of. I feel like this team has been doing that and we got to continue to do that.”

Giants fans made a statement.

The @Giants home crowd during the final half of the fourth quarter vs. the Ravens had to be one of the five loudest in @MetLifeStadium history. #JustSaying — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) October 17, 2022

Hey #Giants Fans. Dabs & Joe Schoen are pumped about the energy you are bringing on game day. Making a huge difference. Thank you! 🙏 #TogetherBlue — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) October 17, 2022

MetLife was rocking today. Hasn’t been like this in a LONG time. I hope you all felt it from home too. I can’t believe it man. Love this team. — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 16, 2022

The culture in East Rutherford isn’t just changing inside of the locker room, but up in the stands as well.

