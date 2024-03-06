The surprising corner of Dubai saved from annihilation by the King

Al Fahidi offers a glimpse of old Arabia that couldn't feel further from modern Dubai - Paola Leone/iStock Editorial

Stepping into Al Fahidi’s sleepy, maze-like alleyways, you’d never guess you were in Dubai. There are no skyscrapers, no cars, no shopping malls here: this old neighbourhood is built from coral, gypsum and palm wood, unadorned save for a few curvaceous archways and hand-carved teak doors. In its courtyards, clouds of pink bougainvillaea provide welcome shade from the sun, while elegant wind towers – no taller than two storeys – funnel a lazy breeze into the homes, a design that predates modern air-con by centuries.

It’s an enchanting scene, a glimpse of old Arabia that couldn’t feel further from the cut and thrust of modern Dubai, let alone our own rain-soaked shores. However, Al Fahidi owes its very existence to Britain and the King – without whom, it would long ago have been lost to the UAE’s famously insatiable development plans.

In 1989, the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited Dubai on a royal tour, as his mother Elizabeth II had done 10 years previously. Legend has it that the Prince of Wales’s original itinerary didn’t include Bastakiya, as Al Fahidi was then known, but Rayner Otter – a British architect living in the district – wrote to the heir-apparent to invite him to his adopted neighbourhood, aware of the prince’s interest in heritage sites.

A chance visit from the then Prince and Princess of Wales in 1989 helped to turn the fortunes of Bastakiya around - Tim Graham/Getty

On the shores of the Creek waterway to the north of the city, Bastakiya dated back to the 1890s, its grand villas built by pearl traders and textile merchants who had found their fortunes in the city’s souks. Indeed, it was named after the Iranian city of Bastak, from which many of its enterprising residents hailed.

“We lived beautiful years here,” says Dr Eesa M Bastaki, the president of the University of Dubai, who was born in Al Fahidi. “The whole community was interconnected. We were three families living in one big house … in summer, we used to swim every day in the Creek.”

But by the 1980s, Bastakiya’s heyday was over – and its coral walls and wind towers were crumbling. Large sections had been flattened to make way for new developments, and the last remaining part was also under threat. In fact, the entire Creek area was in disrepair. “As shanty a condition as can be seen in, say, Jamaica,” complained a critic in The Times – but that didn’t deter the Prince of Wales.

Al Fahidi's waterfront as it is today - Konstantin Akimov/Getty

At Otter’s suggestion, “Charles visited the dilapidated and shrinking district,” explains Todd Reisz, author of Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai (Stanford, £27.99). The prince was so taken with Bastakiya’s heritage that he is said to have implored Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, then ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE, to call off the bulldozers. The finer details are scant: some historians say the prince wrote a letter to the sheikh, others describe a meeting in person. But either way, the British monarch’s interest inspired Dubai to consider its past as an asset to restore, not raze. “Simply by visiting, he is credited for personally intervening to preserve Bastakiya,” says Reisz.

In true Dubai style, the restoration of this ageing quarter was transformative, with no expense spared – and, in 2012, it was renamed Al Fahidi, after an 18th-century fortress located nearby.

The area boasts many museums and sites of historical interest - iStock Editorial

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Charles and Diana’s visit, and yet Al Fahidi is still somewhat under the radar. Most tourists wandering through its tiny sikkas (alleyways) find themselves here by accident, on a detour from Al Seef – a new-build pastiche of traditional architecture that has popped up next door, complete with faux lobster pots to decorate its streets and a Starbucks seemingly built from mud bricks (it isn’t).

Al Fahidi is far more subtle, more charming – and it’s the real deal. At sunset, the Maghrib call to prayer echoes through the streets, the honeyed light turning those wind towers golden. Many of its houses have been transformed into heritage museums, galleries and shops; less noticeable, perhaps, is that the majority are orientated south-west, towards Qibla – the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, towards which Muslims pray.

Al Fahidi offers a glimpse of what Dubai once was, before its ultra-modern makeover - Stefan Tomic/iStockphoto

Al Fahidi is just a 20-minute taxi ride from Downtown’s mind-boggling skyscrapers, yet it is also worlds apart – ideal for an afternoon of gentle exploration on foot. “This place gives me serenity,” says Dr Bastaki, tracing his hand over the sikka walls that have witnessed Dubai’s extraordinary evolution. “It’s a testament to how fortunate we are to uphold and safeguard our principles.” In this ever-changing city, Al Fahidi is a precious piece of the past – snatched from obscurity, thanks to the foresight of a future king.

How to spend an afternoon in Al Fahidi

From your hotel, take a taxi to the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, which occupies one of the grandest pearl merchant’s houses. It hosts fun, frank Q&As over lavish lunches of local biryanis and curries, with no query off-limits. Conversation ranges from Dubai’s tribal history and religious beliefs, to whether its police fleet really does include a Lamborghini (it does, plus a Maserati, Bentley, McLaren and more).

Head to the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding for frank conversation over a lavish lunch - Hazel Plush

Al Fahidi is fully pedestrianised and just a few hundred metres wide. Street art covers the walls of some sikkas, while XVA Gallery and The Majlis Gallery showcase painting, sculpture and calligraphy by UAE artists. The former adjoins the XVA Art Hotel, in another historic villa, and whose courtyard cafe serves cardamom-spiced coffee beneath a huge banyan tree. Every February, the Sikka Art & Design Festival – now in its 12th year – features live music, poetry readings and traditional storytelling, at events throughout the area.

There are no souks in Al Fahidi, but it does have a few small shops selling antiques and crafts: from voluptuous silver coffee pots to handbags emblazoned with Arabic pop-art. Tiny museums delve into niche corners of Emirati culture, such as calligraphy, coffee and traditional daggers; the latter, Bayt Al Khanyar, also displays black-and-white photos of the UAE and its rulers, long before their oil bounty was unearthed.

Arabian Tea House Restaurant specialises in Emirati cuisine

For supper, head to Arabian Tea House Restaurant which specialises in Emirati cuisine. Try the saffron-infused karak iced tea, and tahta laham: slow-cooked lamb with raisins, yoghurt and fresh coriander. If you’re staying at the nearby XVA Art Hotel, return here for breakfast: the Emirati tray features soft home-baked flatbread, dates and balaleet – sweet vermicelli noodles with rose water and cinnamon.

Essentials

Emirates (0344 800 2777; emirates.com) flies direct to Dubai from seven UK airports, from £535 return. XVA Art Hotel (+971 4 353 5383; xvahotel.com) has doubles from AED585 (£126) per night, room only. For more information, see visitdubai.com.