Would you be surprised if the New England Patriots win in Kansas City on Sunday?

Who do you take: rookie, MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes or arguably the G.O.A.T of the NFL, Tom Brady? Will the New England Patriots reign of terror on the AFC finally come to an end this Sunday in the AFC Championship game? Get your popcorn ready and claim your spot on the couch soon, because this will be a good one between the visiting Patriots at the Chiefs.

Only time will tell… Rob Parker of Fox Sports 1 joins the Brian Noe Show to discuss the upcoming AFC Championship matchup between the Patriots and the Chiefs.

"I would be very surprised because the Patriots have lost their last three AFC Championship games on the road," says Parker. "They do not perform when they have go on the road and get it done…"

Kickoff time set for 3:40 PM (PT) at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.