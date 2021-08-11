Who is surprise Yankees shortstop Andrew Velazquez and what skills does he bring to the pennant race?

Andrew Velazquez diving for ball road uniform

When a rival scout said on Monday afternoon that Yankee callup Andrew Velazquez was a “plus runner” with “good energy,” we didn’t yet know how right he was.

We also didn’t yet know that it would be worth studying Velazquez more closely, because of his sudden importance to the team.

Later that day, manager Aaron Boone revealed that not only would Gleyber Torres miss several weeks with a sprained thumb, but the team’s primary plan B at shortstop, Gio Urshela, had suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

That thrust Velazquez into focus, as he will now receive plenty of at-bats during an intense pennant race.

The way he generated the Yankees’ first run on Tuesday night in Kansas City showcased the tool that got him to the upper levels of professional baseball.

With one out in the third inning, Velazquez doubled to deep center field, arriving at second base so quickly that he took a turn toward third before rethinking it.

He soon advanced anyway on a sacrifice fly, traveling the 90 feet with startling speed. He then dashed home on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile, the Bronx native was able to enjoy the thrill of playing for the team he rooted for as a child. Velazquez cooked up his big league dream during a visit to the old stadium for his 10th birthday party, when he stood on the field and strolled through Monument Park.

“This is something I’ve thought about since I was a child, so it’s amazing to me,” Velazquez said Tuesday. “I used to have Yankee uniforms when I was a kid. I used to go to the Stadium all the time. I mean, this is where my love for baseball began.”



Drafted by Arizona in the 12th round in the 2012 draft out of Fordham Prep, Velazquez has since traveled through five organizations. While his speed is elite and his defense is “solid,” in the words of the scout, he entered Tuesday’s game as a .150 hitter in 69 major league at-bats -- and, more tellingly, a .271/.336/.403 hitter across nine minor league seasons.

“Don’t like his offensive approach,” the scout said. “Little guy trying to hit like a big guy. ‘Know thyself.’”

A small sampling of Velazquez’s big swing came in the fourth inning on Tuesday, the frame after he generated the run. Royals starter Daniel Lynch threw a changeup low and away, well out of the strike zone, and Velszquez took a wild hack. He later struck out in the at-bat.

No one is asking him to catalyze the offense, though. Velazquez merely has to make plays, get on base here and there, and create havoc when he does.

If the Yankees make it into October, it’s not likely that Velazquez will be with them (although it’s not like the organization is especially attached to Tyler Wade, actually). But any team that does achieve its larger goal relies on periods of competence, energy or both from those who are pressed by circumstance into action.

Velazquez, like Greg Allen, Ryan LaMarre and others, could end up as bit players in a much larger story.