Surprise unveiling of Bud Light's Philly Special statue leaked

Bud Light teased a "big" surprise to be unveiled at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, the day before the Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but the (University of Arizona Wild)cat now appears to be out of the bag.

After doing some minor conjecture last week regarding the teaser video, we guessed that it could be a statue of Doug Pederson and Nick Foles calling the Philly Special during the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

That does in fact appear to be the case, according to a photo snapped by Twitter user @JustinFromSWP and shared with @CrossingBroad.

I'm imagining the conversation a Bud Light account exec had with the creative team who thought a statue of the Philly Special outside the Linc would be a good idea.

"Yeah, let's do it."

Expect the statue to be officially unveiled on Wednesday morning. Fans who can't be at the Linc for the unveiling can tune in to a live stream beginning at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.

I'm not gonna @ the person who sent me this because idk if they want too but this is what he sent me pic.twitter.com/6wtSTxkDVG — Justin (@JustinFromSWP) September 4, 2018

.@Eagles fans, remember that surprise we were talking about? For those who can't make it to the stadium, we're going to livestream the big reveal. Click the link for a calendar hold and a reminder to tune in: https://t.co/2w9X1q67Mf pic.twitter.com/59eqG4m160 — Bud Light (@budlight) September 3, 2018