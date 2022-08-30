Surprise teams that will make the playoffs in 2022 'NFL Now'
"NFL Now" crew predicts surprise teams that will make the playoffs in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Heres everything you need to know about NFL practice squads, from player salaries to rules and more.
After failing to find trade partner, Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Chris Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” Streveler became a preseason legend in New York, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 120.9 passer rating, while leading them in rushing. He engineered three comeback victories, throwing game-winners [more]
The 49ers fan who went viral for drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he was traded dropped a perfect illustration to commemorate Monday's shocking news.
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an [more]
After a spirited preseason backup battle, both competitors have been released with the likelihood at least one returns to back up Prescott. | From @CDBurnett7
The Dallas Cowboys could make some cuts that would surprise fans as they work their way to a 53-man roster for the regular season. | From @BenGrimaldi
Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last [more]
Another shocking cut for the Bears: OL Michael Schofield has been released.
The Patriots need to trim their roster to 53 players before 4 p.m. ET, and they've already released some notable names. Keep track of New England's roster cuts and notable news from around the league right here.
The Vikings released quarterback Kellen Mond on Monday, proving the Bears to have greater future potential in division.
The New York Giants have established their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 regular season, but changes are coming.
Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders are waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick in last year's NFL draft
Tracking all of the cuts made by the Rams before today's 4 p.m. ET deadline
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
Following Jimmy Garoppolo's new pay cut, the 49ers hope to avoid some unfortunate history in the 2022 NFL season.
Garoppolo's contract carries the risk of stunting the development of a young quarterback anointed as the future of the franchise. The 49ers are willing to take it on.
The Steelers announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday that brought them to 56 players and leaves them with three moves to make with hours to go until the deadline. Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux was one of the players let go in the first wave of moves. Mondeaux had 21 tackles, two sacks and [more]
The Browns initial 53-man roster is out ahead of the 4 PM deadline: