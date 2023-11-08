Who can make a surprise run at the Heisman this season?

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Pam Maldonado discuss unconventional players who have a path at winning the Heisman Trophy this year.

Video Transcript

[YAHOO SPORTS SOUND EFFECTS]

JASON FITZ: I'm Jason Fitz hanging out with Pan Maldonado, breaking down some of the action for this weekend. And Pam, here's what's interesting to me. We are this far into the college football season and I have no idea who should be the front-runner for the Heisman. It's been such a weird year. I just don't know. What are you leaning right now?

PAM MALDONADO: Because it has been such a weird season, I want to look at some of the unconventional options, starting first with Oklahoma State's running back in Ollie Gordon. Leads the FBS in rushing yards, yards after contact, and breakaway runs despite having only 19 total carries in his first three games. Gordon's success has been a huge contributing factor to the Cowboys' five game win streak, including games over K-State, Kansas, and Oklahoma. It is a quarterback season. I know there's so many great options this year. Gordon can still get a New York invite if he continues to go on an absolute tear, which is very much possible if you look at the next three opponents, and if Mike Gundy's squad can win the Big 12 title game, which is still very much live.

The last Oklahoma State Heisman winner was Barry Sanders in 1988. Gordon, the second player in program history with back-to-back games rushing for 250 plus yards. It is a long shot, but it is possible.

Another option is Alabama's quarterback in Jalen Milroe. If you look at every reason to love LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Milroe is kind of a 2.0 version of that. The deep ball threat who can run. His 155 rushing yards that he had, four touchdowns against LSU was finally the eye-opener to Milroe's abilities. I have been high on Milroe all season and I want to continue on that train.

Now I know if you look at his stats, his raw passing numbers don't really excite, but Milroe can be a Heisman contender if he has more games like what we just saw. And the opportunity is there. Why? Because Milroe, if he can do to Georgia what he just did to LSU, very much in the Heisman talks.

JASON FITZ: I love the idea of a non-conventional winner this year in a year that doesn't have a clear-cut finalist. So I would also think Marvin Harrison Jr. could come into that conversation. We all know his dominance. But if you look at somebody that's maybe off the radar that shouldn't be, I'm still going to look at Bo Nix because I continue to be high on Oregon overall. They have one loss to Washington that, if you watched the game, some would say that Oregon had the opportunity to win that, right? So the committee has shown you how much they value Oregon. There's a lot of football left ahead of them. If they can get themselves back into that situation, where they've got the big rematch for the conference championship, so much of this is going to be put on Bo Nix's shoulders.

In a year where we maybe don't have a clear-cut candidate and several quarterbacks have put up big numbers, I like Bo Nix to be able to charge his way into this conversation because I still love Oregon. The thing I love the most, Pam, is that we're this deep into the season and we really don't know who the best teams are and we don't know who the Heisman winner is. This is an unconventional year, my friend, in college football. I love every second of it.