Surprise! Rocky Russell Wilson, great Geno Smith, perfect Jalen Hurts, flying Jets...

Sam Farmer
·7 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure from the Bills defense in an epic AFC divisional playoff game last season. (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face each other Sunday in a showdown everyone saw coming. Two 4-1 teams vying for superiority in the AFC.

Sometimes the NFL is that way. You see it coming. But sometimes, like a no-look pass from Patrick Mahomes, reality comes out of nowhere and smacks you in the face.

Not many people would have predicted, for instance, that both the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals would be 2-3 at this point, the first time the Super Bowl teams from the previous season have been under .500 through the first five weeks.

The Chargers are dealing with roster-crippling injuries, and what else is new? But raise your hand if you thought Indianapolis would have such a bumpy start after switching out Carson Wentz for the more reliable Matt Ryan?

Las Vegas probably would have assigned long odds to their hometown Raiders losing four of their first five games.

Among the other surprises so far:

Rocky road

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has had a poor start with his new team, passes against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. (John Froschauer / Associated Press)

Denver has been an offensive disaster. The Broncos, with new quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm, are averaging a paltry 15 points per game and have scored six touchdowns, tied with Indianapolis for the fewest in the league.

Only someone wearing orange-colored glasses would have expected Wilson to come in and hit the ground running the way that Peyton Manning did, but who would have thought the team would have one of the league's worst offenses?

The combination of Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett hasn't worked so far, and that disastrous loss to the Colts was a prime example. The Broncos had the lead and the ball deep in Indianapolis territory late in the game, and the Colts had no way to stop the clock. Wilson forced a pass into the end zone and was picked off, setting the stage for the Colts to tie the score and win in overtime.

Wilson has completed two of 18 passes into the end zone.

It's still early. Wilson and Hackett have time to get on the same page. But this has not been a promising start.

Slinging in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes in the first half against the Detroit Lions.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) has been impressive throwing the football this season. He has nine touchdown passes in five games. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Nobody is missing Wilson in Seattle these days, not considering the way Geno Smith has taken over at quarterback. That’s remarkable, even though Smith looked good in 3½ games of relief last season with five touchdowns and one interception.

As recently as August, Drew Lock was in the running for the Seahawks starting job. But it was Smith, the former New York Jets castoff, who ran the offense more efficiently and did what Pete Carroll wanted him to do. The clincher was the preseason finale, when Lock had three interceptions and Smith kept playing mistake-free ball.

It was difficult to tell last season how legitimate Smith’s performances were, because two of his games came in nasty weather conditions — against New Orleans in Seattle, and at Pittsburgh — so the Seahawks largely kept the ball on the ground.

But in the last couple of weeks, at Detroit and at New Orleans, the Seahawks have allowed Smith to show off his arm. He threw for five touchdowns with no interceptions in those games.

Through five games, Smith has nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and one of those picks came on a desperation fourth-down pass against Atlanta. He is exceeding everyone’s expectations, except maybe his own.

In fairness, Wilson always will be a Seattle sports icon. But with Smith’s ability to complete passes over the middle and throw accurately across his body, he’s a better fit so far for Shane Waldron’s offense.

Hurts so good

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field.
The ability of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to be able to run and pass has been difficult for teams to defend so far this season. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Not so long ago, the NFC East was terrible and the NFC West was a powerhouse. Suddenly, that's reversed.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and the league's only undefeated team. The last time they won their first five games was 2004, when they went on to win their first seven and eventually won the NFC before losing to New England in the Super Bowl.

This year, the pieces all seemed to fall in place for the Eagles, from their trade for receiver A.J. Brown, to signing free agent cornerback James Bradberry, edge rusher Haason Reddick and linebacker Kyzir White.

When Philadelphia's offensive line is healthy, it's the best in the league. And quarterback Jalen Hurts has been excellent, especially with a target such as Brown running across the middle.

Just as Hurts can fit throws into small spaces, the Eagles have a tight window for success. A lot of those guys are on one-year deals, and the team will have to pay Hurts in a big way soon, so they need to make the best of this strong start.

Jets fueled

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner lines up before a play.
The play of top draft pick Sauce Gardner at cornerback has improved the Jets defense. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

The New York Jets are relevant five games into the season. That alone is a triumph for a perpetually downtrodden franchise. At 3-2, they’re one victory away from tying last season’s win total.

Now don't get too excited. The Jets have faced two top-shelf quarterbacks this season, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, and lost to both. On Sunday, the Jets get Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay, so that will be a major test.

But the Jets have to be delighted with what they're getting from three of their top 2022 draft picks: cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Each has been excellent and that bodes well for the immediate future of this team.

Surviving the storm

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) passes against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys' Cooper Rush is unbeaten as a starting quarterback, but it's been the Dallas defense that's been dominant during a 4-1 start. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The Dallas Cowboys stumbled out of the gate and lost star quarterback Dak Prescott. Who could have guessed they would be riding high at this point?

Thank the defense. That's been the bedrock of this team, as the stifled Rams learned last Sunday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News crunched some numbers and discovered that not since the 1986 Chicago Bears has a defense allowed fewer than 19 points and 350 yards in any of its first five games, collecting multiple sacks each week and not allowing multiple touchdowns in any game. (And that was when the NFL was predicated much more on running the ball.)

Cooper Rush has been excellent in relief of Prescott, but that's more about not making mistakes as opposed to winning games with his arm. The Cowboys have leaned heavily on their running game, even without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, lost to a hamstring injury in training camp.

Sunday night, the Cowboys play at the Eagles in what is suddenly a must-see matchup.

Detroit can motor

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the New England Patriots.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff had been leading the NFL's top offense before Detroit ran into the New England defense in Week 5. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Until they got shut out at New England last Sunday, the Detroit Lions were leading the NFL in total offense and scoring. That was a testament to the solid play of quarterback Jared Goff and the smart play-calling of first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

It wasn't as if Goff had won over all his critics, but at least he had temporarily hushed the talk that the Lions absolutely had to use one of their two first-round draft picks next spring on a quarterback.

Pretty remarkable that the Lions have had a top-10 pick for four years in a row and have yet to use one of those on a quarterback.

This much is unsurprising: Despite all those gaudy offensive numbers, the Lions are 1-4.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs' Mahomes talks about challenging teammates

    Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters Wednesday ahead of the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

  • At US$7.49, Is It Time To Put Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) On Your Watch List?

    Vivid Seats Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEAT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement...

  • Two convicted of $2 million in fraud in connection with Eastern Kentucky business

    The two used false documents to get money from investors and lenders.

  • Raiders select Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

    2023 NFL Mock Draft: See who the #Raiders select in Round 1

  • China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

    China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive action that could fan price pressures and risk outflows, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to fight soaring inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose an expected 2.8% from a year earlier, quickening from August's 2.5% rise and hitting the fastest pace since April 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

  • Big Ten football and big game expert predictions and picks for Week 7

    Time for our writers to pick all the Big Ten football games and the best six of the rest of the national games. #B1G

  • UnitedHealth raises 2022 profit view third time this year

    The largest U.S. health insurer and the industry bellwether, which set a bright tone for the year with that forecast, also beat analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings, as lower spending on COVID testing and treatments helped its medical costs improve and top expectations. It has helped rein in costs for health insurers, who have seen massive fluctuations in their medical spending during the pandemic. UnitedHealth's medical care ratio - the percentage of premiums versus payouts on claims - improved to 81% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 83% last year.

  • To Compete With Tesla, Volkswagen Injects $2.3B In Chinese Autonomous Driving Venture

    Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VWAGY) software unit Cariad will take a 60% stake in a new venture with Chinese technology firm Horizon Robotics for over $2 billion. The German carmaker will invest $1 billion in Horizon Robotics and €1.3 billion in the joint venture. The companies will develop technology that can integrate numerous functions for autonomous driving onto a single chip that will be available only in China. The venture will mean Volkswagen has a supplier in each significant region, Reuters re

  • US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

    The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with gangs and other criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of anonymity as a U.S. delegation was arriving in the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protests and is facing severe shortages of water, fuel and other basic supplies. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. will increase “security assistance” to Haiti’s National Police “to strengthen their capacity to counter gangs and reestablish a stable security environment.”

  • Phillies counting on home crowd to provide lift in Games 3 and 4 vs. Braves

    After 18 straight nights in hotels, the Phillies are finally home Friday for a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves. By Jim Salisbury

  • EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

    Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow's intensified attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said allies are committed to sending weapons “as fast as we can physically get them there.”

  • Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 6

    Here are five things to watch in Week 6 between the Colts and Jaguars.

  • Souhan: Smells like possible trouble after this Wild stinker

    Kirill Kaprizov is learning English. During his next lesson, he'll have to work on the word "Help!'' The Wild opened their season Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center by opening a clear path to their goal. They wanted to remind everyone that they were a playoff team last year. They reminded everyone that they were a terrible playoff team last year. One that dumped its second-leading ...

  • U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal. Haitian gangs have for a month prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline, crippling businesses and hospitals and creating shortages of basic goods including water just as the country is struggling with a new outbreak of cholera. The State Department has created a new visa restriction policy targeting those who support the gangs and has sent a Coast Guard vessel to patrol Haitian waters.

  • JPMorgan profit beats estimates on gains from higher interest rates

    Shares of the largest U.S. bank rose 2% after the results, which are being closely watched to assess the real impact on corporate America of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation. Typically, rising interest rates are good for banks because they can charge consumers more, but the broader risk of an economic slowdown and higher cost of borrowing could cloud the economic outlook and hurt future earnings.

  • Wink Martindale has no hard feelings towards Ravens, feels reenergized by Giants

    Wink Martindale has nothing but love for the Baltimore Ravens, but feels both at home and "reenergized" with the New York Giants.

  • USWNT HC Vlatko Andonovski to serve as Chiefs’ Week 6 drum honoree vs. Bills

    The #Chiefs will have USWNT HC Vlatko Andonovski in attendance as the team's drum honoree for the Week 6 game against the #Bills.

  • Parkland jury room may have been a crime scene, prosecutors say

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror says she was threatened during deliberations, and prosecutors want the . According to a motion filed late Thursday, prosecutors want to interview a ...

  • Here's Who's Paying for Social Security's Biggest Raise in 40 Years

    The vast majority of the revenue that goes to pay Social Security  benefits comes from the payroll taxes that workers and self-employed individuals pay. For most workers, any changes in the amount of Social Security payroll tax they pay come from incremental changes to their wages or salaries. Employees have 6.2% of their taxable pay withheld from their paychecks to go toward Social Security.

  • What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. KC Chiefs Sunday

    The game of the week in the NFL is Bills at Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium. Here's how you can watch and listen.