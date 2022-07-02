A surprise projection has the Oklahoma Sooners landing Top 75 2023 LB Tausili Akana

Reports of Oklahoma’s recruiting demise have been highly exaggerated, and we explained why here at Sooners Wire. If that doesn’t move you, what should drive you to reconsider your stance is predictions on the recruiting trail that Oklahoma will land a top 75 prospect like four-star linebacker Tausili Akana.

Akana is one of the nation’s best players and reigns supreme as the state of Utah’s number one player. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he’s incredibly well built for a high school player and has plenty of room to add on weight in college.

He’s plenty athletic to play the run and the pass from the edge spot but we won’t honestly know where he fits until he gets to college. His film showed him rushing the passer with his hand on the ground one play and dropping into coverage the next.

Oklahoma has been on him since last July. While the previous regime ahead of Brent Venables’ arrival started the recruitment, Brent Venables and Co. have locked in on it and were able to get Akana to sign up for an official visit on July 29th. A crystal ball projection from Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports provides cautious optimism that the Sooners will land the highly-regarded defender.

Tausili Akana’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 106 1 8 Rivals 4 66 1 3 247Sports 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 4 60 1 8 On3 Recruiting 4 129 1 18 On3 Composite 4 71 1 12

Vitals

Hometown Lehi, Utah Projected Position Defensive end Height 6-4 Weight 225

Recruitment

Offered on July 6, 2021

Official visit scheduled for July 29, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

LSU

Alabama

Miami

Georgia

Clemson

UCLA

Ohio State

Michigan

Texas A&M

TCU

USC

Washington

Twitter

1

1