Surprise Party!: Falcons Who Are On The Verge Of Breaking Out

Going into 2017, who are the players that Falcons’ fans can expect to take their next step, or in some cases take the first step…?

Devin Fuller, wide receiver

Fuller was having a strong training camp in 2016, but injuries derailed getting an opportunity his rookie year, which ended on injured reserve. With Eric Weems gone, the Falcons are in search of a solid kick returner (hence the Andre Roberts offseason signing). Besides his potential contributions as a return man, is it possible Fuller sees some chances in the passing game? There were plenty of catches to be had in 2016 coming from Matt Ryan. Why not use Fuller’s speed, a big reason why he was drafted, as another weapon in the Falcon offense?

Jalen Collins, cornerback

The injury that Desmond Trufant suffered mid-2106 opened up ample opportunity for Collins to see increased playing time. Collins did not disappoint. Remember, Collins is only two years into his career as one of Dan Quinn’s first draft picks (and a high one at that – second rounder). Collins’ size and length are exactly what Quinn looks for in a defensive back and works perfectly against the tall receivers within the NFC South. He proved worthy of being able to hold his own in 2016, including a key strip of Green Bay fullback Aaron Ripkowski, leading to a touchdown in the NFC Championship game. 2017 should be Collins’ breakout.

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle

If he hasn’t already become a household name coming off his standout performance in Super Bowl LI, give it a minute. Jarrett is now being mentioned amongst the top interior D-lineman with the likes of Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins, and Ndamukong Suh. I predict Jarrett continues to elevate his game.

A big contributing factor in helping him do so will be the addition of Dontari Poe on the inside. The Jarrett/Poe combo will be a challenge for many opposing offensive lines. Where’s the beef? It’s on the Falcons interior d-line, that’s where. Pro Bowl level play is the expectation, and I predict the end result for Jarrett in 2017 will be his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland, guard

This may be the one potential breakout player on this list that falls in the category of “needed breakout,” more than breakout. With Chris Chester having stepped away, the Falcons have to find their right guard replacement. Schweitzer and Garland will be given the first crack to lock down the starting right guard position.

Garland proved valuable in 2016 being able to spell both OL and DL when called upon. Due to that flexibility, the Falcons may prefer to see Schweitzer step up and grab the starting gig. Similar to many positions on the Falcons roster where competition breeds success, the Falcons also drafted Sean Harlow, who should not be forgotten in this three horse race.

Damontae Kazee, defensive back

Early reports have Kazee competing at safety versus Ricardo Allen and Brian Poole. The Falcons have the luxury of solid depth in the defensive backfield, but coming off his high interception total in college along with his ball hawking ability, Kazee will force the Falcons in taking a long look in training camp. The “all about the ball” mantra the Quinn preaches for his defense and offense could play into Kazee’s favor in seeing the field quickly. Defensive turnovers and a short field for the offense are a coach’s best friend.

