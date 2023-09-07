Surprise package: East Bridgewater football planning to exceed expectations in 2023

EAST BRIDGEWATER -- As of right now, this year's Thanksgiving football game is shaping up as a battle between the Bulldogs (of Rockland High) and the Underdogs (of East Bridgewater).

Technically, EB's nickname is the Vikings, but coach Tim Graham's team is fully embracing the underdog vibe as it tries to flip the script after back-to-back seasons of 2-9 (in 2021) and 3-8 (in 2022). If outsiders are skeptical about a turnaround, that's fine, maybe even preferable. East Bridgewater figures it has the element of surprise on its side.

And the Vikings do plan to surprise some people in 2023.

"We're taking the underdog role because of the position we've been in the past couple of years," senior linebacker/H-back Tim Heath said. "(The record) kind of speaks for itself. But there's a lot of change around the team and we think this is the year we can prove everyone wrong."

"The underdog role really gives you a chip on the shoulder," added senior two-way lineman Ethan Saraiva. "Go out there, do what you gotta do, no questions asked. ... We've got something to prove this year."

Graham approves of his players' attitude, saying, "I love it. And it's true, right? I don't think there are a lot of people expecting a lot out of us, and that's just fine by me."

As for what, exactly, the Vikings can improve on this season, the general consensus seems to be that growth will be more about the mental game than specific X's and O's. Although Graham cautioned, "We have to do everything better -- we have to prepare better, we have to practice better, we have to play better," the Vikings' captains all talked about dealing with adversity in a more constructive way this time.

"We didn't play for each other (last year); that's really something we worked on this year," Heath said. "Everyone's got each other's back; if someone messes up we pick them right back up and tell them it's all right."

Saraiva noted that EB is focused on "coming together more as a team, trusting each other on the field." He added, "You have to learn (from your mistakes) and you have to forget (the bad plays) real quick."

Junior Ethan Pohl, QB for the East Bridgewater Vikings, gets some extra throwing in while waiting for the scrimmage drills at practice on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

The no-huddle

Junior Ethan Pohl gets a full season at quarterback after filling in there each of the past two seasons. Junior Aidan Clancy and sophomore Cylas Hickey will share the load at running back with Heath at H-back. The receiving corps will feature senior Brennan Shea (6-2, 175 pounds) and junior transfer Denis O'Donovan on the outside and seniors Gavin McLoud (5-10, 170) and Chris Oman in the slot. Saraiva, at right guard, is the lone returning starter on an offensive line that features junior RT Garrett Berry, sophomore C Brayden Krappe, sophomore LG Devon Blair and senior left tackle Jaden Lovell.

Saraiva keys the defensive line, while Heath will play middle linebacker with Colin Brown on the outside. Junior Dan Chelmo and O'Donovan are the corners with Shea and junior Logan Williams at safety. Heath will handle punting and kicking.

2022 recap

The Vikings started 2-1, including a season-opening win over local rival West Bridgewater. Three straight losses followed, but a 25-6 win over Norwell in Week 7 made EB playoff eligible for the first time since 2019. The Vikings lost to Abington, 24-6, in the first round of the Div. 6 playoffs as a No. 10 seed.

Three names to know

Ethan Pohl, QB: Junior saw time as both a freshman (injury fill-in) and a sophomore, when he shared snaps with Jake Shaw.

Ethan Saraiva, OL/DL: Senior will anchor the trenches at left guard and defensive tackle. Said Graham: "Saraiva should do a lot of damage on the defensive line."

Cylas Hickey, RB: Sophomore flashed last season. Said Graham: "His dad (Dave) played football at Rockland and was tough football player. He brings that (same) mentality into it. He's got the same edge to him."

They said it

Coach Tim Graham on his offensive line that features four new starters: "(Assistant coach Eric Fritz, who played at Pitt) has done a great job putting the offensive line together. He's got a couple of guys who unselfishly moved from skill position to offensive line because it helps us. We don't have a huge roster; we don't have big size. But I think we're going to have an edge to us on the offensive line this year, which we haven't had the last couple of years."

Coach Tim Graham on moving senior Chris Oman from running back to slot receiver: "Chris is the best athlete in the South Shore League. I can put Chris anywhere, but that's the best spot for him."

Linebacker Tim Heath on the season opener at West Bridgewater: "Me personally, I'm just looking forward to hitting someone from a different town."

East Bridgewater football 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8 -- at West Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 -- vs. Nauset, 7

Friday, Sept. 22 -- vs. Cohasset, 7

Friday, Sept. 29 -- at Seekonk, 6:30

Friday, Oct. 6 -- at Middleboro, 7

Friday, Oct. 13 -- vs. Sandwich, 7

Friday, Oct. 20 -- vs. Abington, 7

Friday, Oct. 27 -- vs. Norwell, 7

Thursday, Nov. 23 -- at Rockland, 10 a.m.

