A surprise omission from Euro 24 could be Manchester City’s gain next season

One of the surprises heading into Euro 24 was the omission of Jack Grealish from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament. While Grealish wasn’t at his best during the 23/24 he is a proven commodity for England. But while it was a surprise to see him miss out on playing at the European Championships the entire situation may be to Manchester City’s gain next season.

As Manchester City clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title last season Jack Grealish battled poor form and niggling injuries throughout the season. He went from being a key contributor to City’s treble success in the 22/23 season to a player who sat on the bench during the final stages of the 23/24 season. At his best Grealish is a crucial component of Pep Guardiola’s side. The challenge after a disappointing 23/24 season and missing out on the England squad for Euro 24 is there for Grealish to return to his best. But a new report indicates that it is a challenge Grealish is set to embrace.

Harry Pratt and Tom Victor have reported for the Mirror that Jack Grealish is set to return early to Manchester City to get a head start on pre-season training. Furthermore, Pratt and Victor report that Grealish believes his lack of minutes at the end of last season was a factor in his omission from the England squad. Manchester City’s players who are not in action at the Euros are set to begin pre-season training on July 9.

Jack Grealish at his best makes Manchester City a better team.

It appears that Jack Grealish is determined to return to his best next season. There is no doubt that Grealish is capable of reclaiming his spot in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven. He has shown previously that he is ideally suited to life at Manchester City. If his hunger and desire return after a down season it will be to Manchester City’s benefit.

At his best Jack Grealish makes the world champions a better team. He creates space for his teammates and his movement and dribbling ability is a massive weapon for City. While he had a subdued 23/24 season it can recapture his best form he can quickly return to Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

The report from the Mirror indicates that Grealish is determined to return to his best. A disappointing summer for the winger could be to Manchester City’s gain if he does find his best form next season.