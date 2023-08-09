These surprise keys will help each NFC East team stay ahead of their comp

Each of the four NFC East combatants possess key strengths known to every opponent. The Washington Commanders have great defensive tackles who shut down the run and collapse passing pockets from the inside out. The New York Giants’ offense is supported by Saquon Barkley’s tree trunks. They will hand it to him, throw it to him, and probably let him return kicks if that phase wasn’t close to being outlawed by the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles will lean on an elite offensive line that elevates all phases of their attack, and the Dallas Cowboys possess a defensive unit elite at both pass rush and coverage and force opponents to plan around the fact that scoring will not come easy.

But beyond those known strengths, what are some surprises each team can look to deploy? What are the secrets to their team success? What’s in the special sauce each team will try to whip up hat could unlock another level in 2023?

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are developing a nice collection of weapons to deploy. Along with true WR1 Terry McLaurin, second-year man Jahan Dotson appears to be a bona fide No. 2. Their slot guy, Curtis Samuel, has been extremely successful when healthy, and they have a two-headed RB committee that consists of a bruiser, and an all-around receiving back.

Their secret weapon could be a breakout year from former third-round receiver Dyami Brown. He hasn’t had much production at the NFL level yet with only 17 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He had two different collegiate seasons with over 50 receptions for over 1,000 yards, 10 scores, and 20 yards per catch. His QB at those times was Commanders QB Sam Howell.

In game, the opposing defenses will need to plan to stop the two runners, likely double McLaurin, watch out for big plays from Dotson, and throws to Samuel and Logan Thomas over the middle. It’s possible the best match up for the Washington offense could end up going to the receiver with the best chemistry with Howell.

New York Giants

Head coach Brian Daboll worked miracles in his first season in New York. He had a starting QB the team selected top 10 who wasn’t good enough to earn the fifth-year option. The weapons were limited, his offensive line was mediocre, and he somehow got that team to the playoffs, and even won a game.

The team re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones, gave the franchise tag to Barkley, drafted a deep threat receiver in Jalin Hyatt, and went big by trading for a top tight end in Darren Waller.

Waller could be the key here because last season Jones was an elite QB when he targeted the tight end. He threw well enough to earn a 90 PFF rating when targeting the position, with a QB rating of 115. That was with rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.

If the passing game worked that well with a rookie TE, then imagine if they can line up Waller and Bellinger together. The last time Waller was healthy for an entire season he put up 107 receptions for 1,196 yards, nine touchdowns, and his QB had a rating of 110 when targeted. A double tight end set up, with the threat of both Barkley and Jones running the ball, and a deep threat with speed on the outside could make that formation a game changer.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are so stacked offensively they don’t need much in terms of a surprise. They can run or pass behind an elite offensive line, throwing to a top-three WR duo and a top-five tight end with an All-Pro QB. That is nearly unstoppable, so obviously, the questions lay on the defensive side of the ball, right?

The defense is trying to replace Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and Charlie Garner-Johnson with rookies Jalen Carter and Sydney Brown, along with one-year pros in Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. Defense definitely has holes to fill, they might need some surprises, but the surprise for this team could come from a possible upgrade on the dominant side of the ball, at the running back position.

Miles Sanders had a great season rushing for over 1,000 yards at nearly five yards per attempt while scoring 11 touchdowns. Not only does that production need to be replaced, but newly-paid franchise QB, Jalen Hurts, probably won’t be asked to run as much going forward in order to protect the team’s big investment. The Eagles brought in free agent runners D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to fill the production they lost and it’s possible they got even better with a two-headed monster.

Swift had high per-carry statistics behind one of the top offensive lines in the league and might run behind an even better group in Philadelphia. He was only healthy enough for 99 carries, but averaged over a half a yard more than Sanders and scored five times in way less than half the attempts Sanders got.

The true improvement with Swift lies in the passing game where Sanders produced only 20 receptions for 78 yards and never got into the end zone. Swift had 48 catches for 389 yards and 3 touchdowns. An even more productive RB threat could unlock this great offense even further.

Penny can’t be forgotten either, he didn’t have the great OL in Seattle like Swift in Detroit or Sanders in Philidelphia, but averaged over six yards an attempt. Get him healthy and he could be the bell cow while Swift is the change of pace. That type of improved run game could help keep Hurts healthier and keep the questionable defense protected and off the field.

Dallas Cowboys

Naming Parsons as a key to success for the Cowboys would not be a surprise to anyone, but what about a defensive line without him being a pass rushing strength? The Dallas defensive line is so deep that four other guys could still bring an elite rush, not only giving Parsons a needed rest occasionally, but freeing up possibly the best blitzing unit behind the defensive line in the NFL.

Demarcus Lawrence just remains at his defensive end spot. He was the top-rated end as a run defender and added six sacks, 21 pressures, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He consistently makes big plays for this defense versus the run and the pass.

The other defensive end spot, replacing Parsons, belongs to Sam Williams. Like Lawrence, Williams made plays against the run and as a pass rusher in limited snaps. As a rookie Williams only played in 27% of snaps but was tied for second on the team with ten tackles for a loss. That is excellent playmaking against the run, and he was a pass rush weapon as well with four sacks, 11 pressures, and nine QB hits. The defensive end spots would go really strong with two players who make plays against the run and get after the QB on pass plays.

Defensive tackle would have one up and coming player going into his third year and a surprise lineman who excels when he is shifted from defensive end to DT. While most fans would guess Lawrence or Chauncey Golston would be the most impactful end moving to tackle it was actually Dorance Armstrong. He was rated as a top five pass rusher as an edge moving inside. He caused issues for guards with his quickness and ability to slip inside before anyone could get a block on him. Moving up and down the line Armstrong put up 8.5 sacks, ten tackles for a loss, and 16 QB hits.

Osa Odighizuwa would be the final piece to the non-Parsons defensive line. PFF’s most improved player, Odighizuwa jumped up 21.3 points in his overall grade from his rookie season. In the same number of snaps, he added 31 more pressures, and he was already the second-highest rookie in pressures the year prior. He doubled his total sacks and added 12 more stops while dropping his missed tackle percentage from 16.2% to 2.3%. If Odighizuwa makes another big jump, he could be one of the most dangerous pass rush DTs in the league.

This line, even without Parsons could be a top pass rush unit in the NFL, and behind him Dan Quinn would have athletic linebackers like Jabril Cox and Damone Clark to blitz. Then the safety spot has two great pressure players in Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson who could come from anywhere. Then there is the ultimate weapon, Parsons himself. Quinn would have a high-pressure defensive line, with an ability to keep his best player fresh and have multiple levels of blitzers behind them.

