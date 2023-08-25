Surprise guest at Bills practice: Former NFL QB Michael Vick

The Bills had about the most surprising guest we’ve ever seen appear at a practice on Thursday: Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

Vick, the first-overall selection at the 2001 NFL draft has… no ties to the Bills organization. He notably played with the Falcons and Eagles and went on to the Jets and Steelers in the latter parts of his career.

But according to the Buffalo News, Vick did have reason for being there. Evidently, it was part of a documentary he is shooting. That’s something to keep in mind for the future since the Bills will evidently be involved in some light.

Check out clips of Vick at Bills practice shared to social media below:

Mike Vick at Bills practice

Mike Vick was at #Bills practice today. He spoke to the team about 'finding their spark to take the next step.'#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/92wgCgxTeE — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 24, 2023

Mike Vick at Bills practice

Michael Vick talking to Hyde and Poyer after practice. Vick here doing a documentary. pic.twitter.com/NRR00TAO3y — Mark Gaughan (@gggaughan) August 24, 2023

Mike Vick at Bills practice

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire