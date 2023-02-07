Surprise guest Bill Belichick sings Tom Brady’s praises on podcast

Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast had a special guest on Monday with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick making an appearance on the show.

The greatest coach and quarterback duo of all time coming together for a show was a real treat for Patriots fans, especially with all of the talk regarding their bumpy relationship behind the scenes.

But the infinite display of mutual respect between the two has been there for the entire world to see. Belichick even went as far as calling Brady the “greatest player” of all time.

“The greatest player, the greatest career,” said Belichick, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s gotta end at some point. But it’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

Belichick on Tom Brady's retirement on the Let's Go podcast: “The greatest player, the greatest career. A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's gotta end at some point. But it's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) February 6, 2023

The only thing left is for Brady to let bygones be bygones and sign a one-day contract to retire with the Patriots. However, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran believes the matter might be more complicated than simply putting pen to paper.

The hope here is that time heals all wounds, and Belichick’s kind words will be taken as an extended olive branch that Brady eventually accepts.

More!

Tom Brady revealed when he'll start broadcasting career More details on Patriots' relentless pursuit of OL coach Adrian Klemm emerge Former OC candidate Adrian Klemm reportedly hired by Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire