Is a surprise exit coming at Manchester City this summer?

With the summer transfer window set to open it promises to be a busy window for Manchester City. With this in mind could there be a surprise exit from the world champions? A recent report has linked Julian Alvarez with a potential move to Atletico Madrid. In terms of suprise exits from the Premier League champions Alvarez would likely be near the top of the list.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Atletico Madrid has a ‘great desire’ to sign Alvarez this summer. Furthermore, Marca reports Atletico are aware that it won’t be an easy task to sign the striker from Manchester City. Lastly, Marca also reports that Atletico have made contact with Julian Alvarez to gauge his interest in a potential move to the club.

Is there a possibility that Julian Alvarez could leave Manchester City this summer?

It would be a surprise to see Alvarez depart the champions this summer. Since arriving at the club from River Plate he has become an integral piece of Pep Guardiola’s squad. Since he arrived at the club Alvarez has made 103 appearances for Manchester City and scored 36 goals and added 18 assists. The Argentinian striker was a key contributor this season alongside Phil Foden during the period that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were out with the injury. There is an argument that without the contribution of Alvarez and Foden this season Manchester City may not have won a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Given the importance of Julian Alvarez to the world champions squad a summer exit doesn’t appear a realistic possibility. But if Alvarez does decide he wants to leave the champions that would change the equation. Manchester City do not tend to keep players who wish to leave the club. If Atletico did move for Alvarez it would likely be his choice if he wanted to move to Spain. But it may take that to occur for City to contemplate selling Alvarez.

This summer could be a busy one for the world champions. It may be one that sees a surprise exit from Manchester City. If Julian Alvarez was to leave City for Atletico Madrid that would definitely be a surprise.